Carlton Palmer believes Swansea City could challenge for promotion in the Championship next season under incoming manager Michael Duff.

According to The Independent, the Swans are in advanced talks to bring Duff to South Wales from Barnsley, but they will have to activate a £500,000 release clause to land his signature.

The 45-year-old will replace Russell Martin, who has agreed a three-year deal with newly-relegated Southampton, although the issue is being held up over a disagreement over compensation, with the two clubs working on a compromise deal.

Duff has done an outstanding job at Barnsley this season, leading the Tykes to fourth in the League One table, narrowly missing out on promotion after losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

The likes of Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher, Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Chris Davies, Oscar Garcia, Carl Hoefkens, Ryan Mason and Nathan Jones had all been linked with the role at the Swansea.com Stadium.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Duff will be an excellent appointment for the Swans and predicted they could now be promotion contenders next season.

"It appears that Swansea City have agreed a deal with Barnsley for their manager Michael Duff," Palmer said.

"This is a huge blow for Barnsley who lost narrowly to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final only three weeks ago.

"Michael has done a hugely impressive job at Barnsley and I can see why Swansea have moved for him.

"I think he's a very, very good manager, has a bright future ahead of him and if he's backed by Swansea in the transfer market, I would watch this space, I think they could be in the shake up around the play-offs or better next season."

Will Michael Duff be a good appointment for Swansea City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Duff is an outstanding appointment for the Swans.

He has done an impressive job at Barnsley, but prior to his move to Oakwell, he guided Cheltenham Town to the League Two title in 2021 before securing the Robins' highest-ever finish of 15th in League One the following season.

Duff has huge potential and as he has achieved success at each level he has managed at, it would be no surprise to see him seamlessly make the step up to the Championship.

However, it will be tough for Duff in South Wales with the prospect of losing key players such as Joel Piroe, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton, while there are question marks over whether he will be backed in the transfer market after Martin's frustrations in January.