Leicester City will be on the hunt for the three points as they aim for the perfect start to life back in the Championship.

A shambolic season on all fronts saw the 2016 Premier League winners face relegation seven years on, a 2-1 win on the final day against West Ham not enough to confirm survival with their fate at the mercy of fellow strugglers Everton.

The Foxes finished two points adrift with a considerable decline over the past 18 months proving fatal. An eighth place finish with 52 points the season prior dropped to 18th, 34 points not enough to keep them in the top flight.

While the star players could not prevent relegation, many have attracted big offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world - James Maddison and Harvey Barnes commanding large fees from Tottenham and Newcastle while Youri Tielemans and Caglar Söyüncü departing on free transfers to Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid respectively.

A heavy influx of cash has allowed for some manoeuvrability in the transfer window though, England internationals Harry Winks and Conor Coady both arriving on permanent deals while the highly-coveted Stephy Mavididi has taken the step down from the French top-flight to play for the Championship front-runners.

An opening weekend fixture against fellow Midland side Coventry City is set to be an intriguing encounter following the Sky Blues play-off final heartbreak where their new star striker Ellis Simms will be looking to put on a show at the King Power Stadium.

Who is Ellis Simms?

The departure of Viktor Gyökeres has left a serious need for goalscorers in Mark Robin’s side after comfortably finishing top of the club’s goalscoring charts with 21 to his name last campaign.

Receiving a fee of close to £20 million, Coventry have opted to splash the cash in search of a replacement - the signing of 22-year-old Simms their solution.

The Everton forward was recalled by the Toffees after a promising loan spell at Sunderland during the first-half of the season, grabbing seven goals in 17 games.

After struggling for game time on his return to Merseyside, a new, permanent home seems to be the way forward as he looks to be the new main man for the promotion contenders.

Leicester fan pundit Jamie Thorpe is wary of the problems Simms can cause the Championship, much to his dismay.

He said: “I was initially a little bit fearful for Coventry, I thought they might have had one of those second season syndromes almost where after they defied expectations, they fall off, especially when they lost Viktor Gyökeres

“But in bringing in Ellis Simms, I think they’ve got an excellent player on their hands there, one that I was kind of surprised they managed to bring in, in all honesty.

“He’s definitely someone I think that could cause a lot of teams problems - a very, very good signing for them and as much as it pains me to say it, I think they’ve done very well.”

How will Leicester City deal with Ellis Simms?

While all of Caglar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans in the way of central-defensive options have all left the club, the Foxes are well-stocked with high-quality acquisitions to lead the backline.

The signing of Conor Coady could prove to be crucial, while minutes were limited at Everton last term and while his deficiencies in a back four are worth noting, the leader will create a sense of unity and order between the backline - an asset they have been longing for since Kasper Schmeichel’s departure.

Meanwhile, Wout Faes and Harry Souttar are competent options at the back, the latter an established centre-half at this level with Stoke City, totting up more than 50 appearances for the Potters.

However, it is a certain Callum Doyle which will ring familiar to Coventry fans. The Manchester City defender was a shining light in his first Championship campaign - a calmed and composed individual often operating at the heart of the Sky Blues back three at just 19-years-old.

Doyle will once again be out to impress his parent club and doing so against the likes of Simms would make for an impressive debut for the East Midlands outfit.