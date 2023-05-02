Former Reading captain and pundit Jobi McAnuff admits he is concerned the club will be relegated from the Championship.

The Royals kept their survival hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against bottom side Wigan Athletic at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, with Yakou Meite's 93rd-minute equaliser salvaging a point after Charlie Hughes had put the Latics ahead with nine minutes remaining.

Despite an improvement in performances, Noel Hunt has not won any of his four games in charge since replacing Paul Ince last month, leaving the club sitting 22nd in the Championship table, three points from safety with just one game remaining.

They face a huge game against the team directly above them in Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday, which could be decisive for both teams.

However, the Royals may be relegated before they next kick a ball as the Terriers play their game in hand at home already-promoted Sheffield United on Thursday night, with Town knowing they will secure safety if they avoid defeat.

What did Jobi McAnuff say?

McAnuff scored 16 goals in 206 appearances for the Royals between 2009 and 2014, captaining the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2012 and he admitted he fears the worst for his former club.

"It's looking very, very bleak," McAnuff said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"They will be clearly hoping results to their way to give them a chance going into the last game of the season, but they did what they have shown, particularly recently under Noel Hunt, to keep going and show a good amount of fight and togetherness until the end.

"They have maybe just lacked a little bit of quality at times in the games.

"Certainly from my point of view, being a former captain and someone who had some great times at the football club, really disappointing to see the situation they face and a real concern if they do end up getting relegated with the financial situation and that's been a big factor in where they are with the points deductions this year and of course last season as well.

"Difficult times ahead I'm afraid."

Asked whether he believes the club's problems could continue into next year, McAnuff responded: "Absolutely, in terms of the ownership situation, in terms of players, it's going to be a difficult situation.

So certainly from my point of view, fingers are absolutely crossed for some miracles and at least a chance on the last day of the season."

Will Reading be relegated?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff that the Royals will likely be going down this season.

There is every chance that Huddersfield will pick up a result against the Blades on Thursday, but even if they were to lose, it will be a tough game on the final day given the impact Neil Warnock has made.

McAnuff is also correct to be concerned for the club's future if they were to be relegated as two points deductions in as many seasons raise serious concerns about the ownership, while there are a host of players out of contract in the summer.

The standards at the top of League One this season show how difficult it will be for the Royals to make an immediate return and unless the issues at the club are addressed, life will not be any easier for them in the third tier.