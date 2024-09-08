This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday had a summer of rejuvenation as their era under Danny Rohl continues with a busy summer window including some surprises along the way.

Wednesday, have made some statement signings this summer, which include, Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe, Shea Charles and many more.

This is already adding to a fairly packed squad with many attacking options which limits the likes of Callum Paterson, who may have seen an opportunity to move go a miss, after four seasons at the club.

Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday career (all comps) as per Flashscore Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 27 0 2 22/23 38 8 2 21/22 45 6 3 20/21 45 9 3

Paterson has been a vital option for Wednesday over the years since he joined from Cardiff City in 2020, but with his game time being seriously reduced over the past two seasons, an exit for the 29-year-old looked highly likely.

The Star reported in the final few weeks of the summer window that Paterson would be available should an appropriate offer come in, as Rohl gave him the green light to exit Hillsborough.

A move never came to fusion though, and Paterson heads into his fifth season with the Owls.

"Very useful character" - Wednesday view on Paterson remaining at Hillsborough this season

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has suggested Paterson could still be used as a strong squad option this campaign.

"Callum Paterson, I'm glad he did stay because he is a very useful character to have around the team.

"He is a very flexible squad player who will play in any position without a grumble and give it a go. He hasn't had a great amount of football in the past few years, he's not a regular starter who's managed to nail down a position, so I thought he might want more regular football.

"He was linked with a move back to Hearts last season, so I would've been surprised to see him stay if that interest had come up again or if he chose to move to another side within the EFL.

"He's here to stay for now and, of course, in the League Cup versus Grimsby and reminded us that he can do a job and I think it's fantastic that he put so much commitment into that performance.

"I'd expect to see him play a similar small role again this season. Whether in January he has a rethink over his future, I suppose we'll see. I would not be surprised if he did look for a move in January if appearances are still limited up until that point."

Although useful, Paterson should've moved on

The Scotsman will be hitting the peak of his career now and spending it as a third choice striker probably isn't what he was hoping for.

Michael Smith and new signing Ugbo, will be higher in the pecking order, but Paterson is certainly adaptable.

Normally known for being an out-and-out number nine, the Scotsman can provide cover on the right-wing and also right-back, which we've seen from the striker over the years, and his hard-working nature proves he's a useful option.

However, despite this flexibility in the squad, it might've been better for all parties if the 29-year-old had departed this summer.

Paterson has just one year left on his current contract with the likelihood of it not being renewed, with te striker waiting in the wings for Rohl's side.

The brace against Grimsby Town in Wednesday's 5-1 win may persuade Rohl to incorporate Paterson into his side, with the Owls not scoring in three Championship games.

This doesn't look like the case though, as Ugbo will be the main man for Wednesday following his loan spell, which turned into the £2.5 million fee that was paid for him this summer.

This isn't the end of what has been a successful career for the Scotsman and whether he leaves in January or on the expiry of his contract, he can still provide a great coup for some Championship and League One sides.