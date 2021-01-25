‘Very unprofessional’ – Many Derby County fans left unhappy as player speaks out on Rams departure

Duane Holmes is facing the wrath of Derby County fans following comments made to Huddersfield Town’s official website regarding his move back to the Terriers.

After starting his career at the West Yorkshire outfit, Holmes’ career has come full circle already as he’s returned to the club today after a two-and-a-half year spell with the Rams.

The eventual fee for the American midfielder is performance-related, with Derby reportedly not receiving anything up-front for the 26-year-old.

Having been a bit-part player for most of this season, Holmes departed with the well-wishes of nearly all Derby fans who responded to the club’s announcement earlier today, who mainly praised his character and efforts over the few years he spent at the club.

But things have suddenly soured due to comments he has made in his first interview with Huddersfield since rejoining, which makes it seem like he downed tools months before the transfer came to fruition.

“A couple of months ago Derby played Huddersfield Town in a behind-closed-doors game and I didn’t have to play, but I wanted to play because I wanted to come here and kind of drop it into Brombs (Terriers Director of Football Leigh Bromby) that I wanted to come back,” said Holmes to Huddersfield’s media.

“So, I played in that game and I spoke to Leigh and since then we’ve been working to try and get it done.”

As expected, Rams fans are not happy now the comments have circulated around social media, and the well-wishes have now turned to criticism – check out some of the responses.

What an odd thing to say. Thing is, Derby has been a pretty dreadful place to play football recently, can see why some would want out. Keep it to yourself though Duane. — M_Twedds 💙 (@Tweddds) January 25, 2021

Wow. Looks like the manager was right. Good riddance. — Scott W (@scottyw82) January 25, 2021

Glad Duane Holmes has left. Very inconsistent and only remember him putting in a handful of good performances whilst at the club. Surprised he signed for Huddersfield’s as thought he was in talk with EA sports😉 — Joel Raynor (@Raynor1Joel) January 25, 2021

I don’t doubt that he does some good things off the pitch, but Derby were paying (🤦🏼‍♂️) his wages & that’s where his focus should have been. Good riddance…… — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) January 25, 2021

End of the day he's not good enough for Derby. Simple as that. — R@ (@Marehay_Monkey) January 25, 2021

A sour taste which is a shame, hasn’t looked happy for many months — Andrew Woodman (@AndrewWoodman) January 25, 2021

League one player at best — Mark Wilkinson (@markwilko9) January 25, 2021

Disappointing from Duane. Seemed to lose all interest. https://t.co/rzhhZRcexk — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) January 25, 2021

only had a few good games in 2 & half seasons cant say we've noticed you've not being in the squad duane recently. — Dean Rams fan 80s (@Rams80s) January 25, 2021