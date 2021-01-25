Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Very unprofessional’ – Many Derby County fans left unhappy as player speaks out on Rams departure

Published

8 mins ago

on

Duane Holmes is facing the wrath of Derby County fans following comments made to Huddersfield Town’s official website regarding his move back to the Terriers.

After starting his career at the West Yorkshire outfit, Holmes’ career has come full circle already as he’s returned to the club today after a two-and-a-half year spell with the Rams.

The eventual fee for the American midfielder is performance-related, with Derby reportedly not receiving anything up-front for the 26-year-old.

Having been a bit-part player for most of this season, Holmes departed with the well-wishes of nearly all Derby fans who responded to the club’s announcement earlier today, who mainly praised his character and efforts over the few years he spent at the club.

But things have suddenly soured due to comments he has made in his first interview with Huddersfield since rejoining, which makes it seem like he downed tools months before the transfer came to fruition.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Who scored the club's first league goal of the season?

“A couple of months ago Derby played Huddersfield Town in a behind-closed-doors game and I didn’t have to play, but I wanted to play because I wanted to come here and kind of drop it into Brombs (Terriers Director of Football Leigh Bromby) that I wanted to come back,” said Holmes to Huddersfield’s media.

“So, I played in that game and I spoke to Leigh and since then we’ve been working to try and get it done.”

As expected, Rams fans are not happy now the comments have circulated around social media, and the well-wishes have now turned to criticism – check out some of the responses.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very unprofessional’ – Many Derby County fans left unhappy as player speaks out on Rams departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: