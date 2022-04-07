“Very unlikely” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit delivers verdict on 29-year-old’s future at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest could potentially be in for a busy summer in terms of transfer activity depending on what division they find themselves in.

Whereas the Reds will be able to extend their parameters if they achieve promotion to the Premier League in May, another season in the Championship could result in them being forced to part ways with some of their players.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at the City Ground is Cafu.

The midfielder’s current contract with Forest is set to run until 2023 but he recently brought up the possibility of a return to Portugal later this year in a recent interview with O Jogo.

Cafu has been used as a substitute in nine of the 10 league games that he has featured in this season and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.34 in the Championship.

Making reference to the midfielder, FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham has admitted that he believes that it is unlikely that the 29-year-old will stay at the club due to a lack of game-time.

Speaking to FLW, Oldham said: “Personally I’m a huge fan of Cafu and the role that he plays in the Forest squad.

“He generally comes into games when Forest are winning, he’s really strong and keeps hold of the ball, possibly better than any of our other Forest midfielders.

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

“Great for managing the game through but on that basis, I think it’s very unlikely that he’s going to sign a new deal.

“Effective at what he does, the limited game-time and the fact that he said he possibly wants a move back to Portugal suggests that that’s possibly the best move for all concerned.”