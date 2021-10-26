‘Very uninspiring’, ‘Awful decision’ – These Carlisle United fans are not happy as new boss confirmed

Carlisle United have confirmed that Keith Millen is their new manager on an 18-month deal.

The Cumbrians have endured a very difficult start to the season, with Chris Beech paying the price for that as he lost his job earlier this month.

A goalless draw with Oldham last time out means the side are currently one place and one point above the relegation zone, so finding a replacement was a priority for the Carlisle hierarchy.

And, they’ve turned to Millen, with the 55-year-old agreeing an deal that will run until the end of next season.

Millen’s most recent role was in Sweden, but he had previously taken charge of Bristol City around a decade ago, whilst he has plenty of coaching experience with the Robins and Crystal Palace among other clubs in England.

Despite that, it’s fair to say news of the appointment didn’t go down well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Awful decision, killing the club, can’t wait for another awful 18 months till he is inevitably sacked — Luke Graham! (@Luke_Graham_) October 26, 2021

Typical appointment from the old boys brigade but good luck to him anyway. — David Johnston (@ukdave1973) October 26, 2021

That’s not Paul Simpson — Ryan Stubbs (@ryanstubbs48) October 26, 2021

Underwhelming to say the least. Good luck Keith, your gonna need it working for the "custodians" — Adam Bunting (@buntinio1990) October 26, 2021

That’s even more disappointing than I expected. Very uninspiring — Andy Robertshaw (@AndyRob__) October 26, 2021

Welcome Keith, got to admit I am underwhelmed but proof of the pudding will be results on the pitch. After all I had never heard of Mick Wadsworth and look how great he was — Nigel Holmes (@NHolmesCatax) October 26, 2021

Least we might have more of a chance of getting on the tele in the Vanarama. 👌🏼 — Mark Nicholson (@Markleshark) October 26, 2021