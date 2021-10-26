Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very uninspiring’, ‘Awful decision’ – These Carlisle United fans are not happy as new boss confirmed

Published

58 mins ago

on

Carlisle United have confirmed that Keith Millen is their new manager on an 18-month deal.

The Cumbrians have endured a very difficult start to the season, with Chris Beech paying the price for that as he lost his job earlier this month.

A goalless draw with Oldham last time out means the side are currently one place and one point above the relegation zone, so finding a replacement was a priority for the Carlisle hierarchy.

And, they’ve turned to Millen, with the 55-year-old agreeing an deal that will run until the end of next season.

Millen’s most recent role was in Sweden, but he had previously taken charge of Bristol City around a decade ago, whilst he has plenty of coaching experience with the Robins and Crystal Palace among other clubs in England.

Despite that, it’s fair to say news of the appointment didn’t go down well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


