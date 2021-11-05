‘Very underwhelming’ – Luton Town cast eyes over Tottenham Hotspur player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have emerged as one of four Championship clubs who are interested in Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The report states that Barnsley, Derby County and Millwall are also interested in a move for the 20-year-old, who has struggled to pave his way to first-team football with the Premier League outfit thus far.

Clarke has embarked on three loan spells in the Championship already in his career, temporarily joining Leeds United, QPR and Stoke City over the last couple of years.

Clarke has four assists already to his name during Tottenham’s Premier League 2 campaign this season, adding a goal and an assist in the EFL Trophy.

With Luton reportedly interested in the young winger, we asked three of our writers here at FLW to share their thoughts on the potential transfer…

Adam Jones

He’s worth a loan – there’s no doubt about it.

Tom Ince’s spell at Kenilworth Road during the second half of last term shows that good moves on paper don’t always work out – but they had the ability to sever ties with the Stoke winger at the end of the campaign and they could do the same with Clarke if they bring him in on a temporary deal.

Previously looking promising at Leeds United, he made a bad career decision in moving to Spurs but at 20, there’s still plenty of time for him to revive his career and fulfil the potential he once had during his Elland Road days.

But despite his age, the Hatters shouldn’t pursue a deal unless he’s available for only a couple of million. Considering the Premier League side forked out £10m for him, it remains to be seen whether they would go that low.

If he arrives at Luton, fans should be patient and give him the time he needs to get up to match speed with his lack of action for the north London outfit in recent years.

Alongside Harry Cornick, he could be another player who gives Championship full-backs nightmares with his pace and dribbling ability.

Marcus Ally

The Hatters can attract much better due to their league position and therefore Jack Clarke would be a very underwhelming signing compared to the strength in depth they have in that area of the pitch.

The 20-year-old does not command a spot in the side or even on the bench compared to Fred Onyedinma, Dion Pereira, Harry Cornick, Jordan Clark or Carlos Mendes Gomes.

I do not see Clarke bringing anything that Luton do not already have and therefore think their wage budget could be better utilised on other positions and players in January.

With Clarke’s deal up in North London at the end of next season he needs to produce some convincing performances away from Tottenham or he will not have the luxury of choosing a second tier side to join next summer.

Luton have bigger fish to fry.

Charlie Gregory

Jack Clarke to Luton could be a deal that suits all parties. The Hatters are desperate to try and mount a sustained push for promotion and to do that, they will need all the help they can get.

As for the player, he has struggled for gametime and isn’t likely to get any with Tottenham. Luton would present the chance for him to show what he is about on a regular basis and in a league that he already has plenty of experience in.

It’s been a struggle for him over recent seasons, so a fresh start with Nathan Jones’ side could be just what he needs. The manager is extremely good at getting the best out of his players – we are seeing that on a regular basis with the Hatters – and it could launch Clarke’s career into action and help him finally reach some of his potential.

It could be a shrewd deal for the side and if they could land him, then they should definitely do so.