‘Very un-Warnock signing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club strike transfer agreement

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Slovenian international striker Andraz Sporar on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has temporarily joined Neil Warnock’s side from Portuguese Premier League champions Sporting Lisbon.

Sporar brings a very impressive goalscoring record to the Riverside, having netted 141 times in just over 300 senior appearances.

Emerging through the academy system at Slovenian club Interblock, Sporar made his competitive debut in 2012, before joining Olimpija Ljubljana at the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

After three prolific years in the capital, Sporar swapped his homeland for Switzerland, signing for Basel in 2016.

However, just a single goal from 19 appearances followed, before he headed back for Slovenia, but this time he joined Slovan Bratislava, where he netted 60 times in 78 appearances.

Joining Sporting in January 2020, for a fee that is believed to be around the €6 million mark, Sporar has scored 11 times in 38 appearances for the Portuguese giants, spending the second half of last season with Braga.

The 27-year-old has also scored four times in 28 appearances for Slovenia at senior level, adding to the eight he scored for his nation’s U20s and U21s.

Here, we take a look at how some Middlesbrough fans have reacted to the news of Andraz Sporar’s arrival from the Portuguese champions…

Fair play what a transfer window 🔥 #UTB https://t.co/57lCVOv5j8 — Adam Elgey (@adamelgey1) August 31, 2021

WARNOCK IS AT THE WHEEL https://t.co/pQl4yl574q — Mike Hunt (@TeessideCommie1) August 31, 2021

What an incredible signing that is! https://t.co/mKHPi4CeSl — 🙂 (@matijakrajnik92) August 31, 2021

Must be the longest deal to get through in history 😅 — kieran stead (@kieranstead95) August 31, 2021

Could be a great bit of business this today. Let's hope there are more to come. — Steve Gorman (@stevegorman257) August 31, 2021

finally 😅 happy with that — dana malt (@danamalt) August 31, 2021