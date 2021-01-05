‘Very tempting for Norwich’ – Arsenal linked with considerable bid for key Canaries star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal are reportedly mulling over a player-plus-cash deal to try and sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City this month.

According to the Independent, the Canaries could see the Gunners offer the likes of Reiss Nelson or Joe Willock alongside a chunk of money to try and get the deal done.

How should the Yellows feel about such a prospect, then? Some of our team here at FLW discuss…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great deal for Norwich City.

Emi Buendia is clearly a key player for the Canaries but as we know every player has his price.

No one is irreplaceable and Daniel Farke will be confident that the club can replace Buendia if he does move away from Carrow Road.

The fact that they could get Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson in exchange would be huge.

Both players look set for big futures in the game and while first-team opportunities have been hard to come by under Mikel Arteta, there’s no doubt that they have what it takes to thrive in the Premier League.

If Norwich can get a big fee alongside one of these players then I think it will be an excellent deal from their perspective.

Sam Rourke

It’d be very tempting for Norwich.

Look, both Willock and Nelson are exciting young players who have the potential to get even better, but Buendia is undoubtedly Norwich’s best player and this season he is thriving.

The attacking midfielder is at the heart of everything good going forwards for the Canaries, and with the club in such a good position at the top of the Championship, they will be desperate to keep him.

However, money talks in this day and age and if a sizeable bid of perhaps £30m + one of Willock or Nelson, I’d be shocked if Norwich turned it down.

You feel that Buendia’s departure from Carrow Road is a matter of when and not if, so if a bid of that magnitude is placed it may be too hard to say no.

Norwich do possess so many other attacking talents so despite it being a big blow if he does leave, they have plenty of creativity to fall back on.

Chris Thorpe

I wouldn’t say either of those players would make up for the loss of Buendia from a Norwich perspective and for that reason, this deal would have to be mulled over a lot.

Much of it would depend on the money on offer – he has his best years ahead of him and would surely command a big fee if the Canaries did indeed sell.

Getting two players and a sizeable sum would be viewed as good business by many but I simply haven’t seen enough good form from Nelson and Willock in an Arsenal shirt to say that they’ll do well in the Championship.

I can only see Buendia leaving in a cash-only deal and for that reason I don’t think Norwich would even entertain an offer of this nature.