Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna will stay at the club next season.

McKenna has done an outstanding job at Portman Road and led the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One this campaign as they finished runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle, meaning they will return to the Championship after a four-year absence.

Ipswich enjoyed a relentless second half of the season to seal second spot, going unbeaten in their final 19 games, winning 14 of those.

It has led to speculation that McKenna could be considered by clubs from higher divisions this summer, but CEO Mark Ashton is confident that he will remain in Suffolk.

Asked whether the club will be able to keep McKenna, Ashton told Sky News: "Yeah, I would think so, he seems very happy.

"I think the stability that we have as a club, the stability that the ownership group brings here – we’re well-financed and moving forward in all directions.

"I think Kieran understands the journey he’s on in his career. I think we’re a perfect fit for each other.

"This is potentially a huge club, with huge opportunity and to have him leading the team and taking us forward on the pitch is something we’re very, very pleased with."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer agreed with Ashton that McKenna will stay at the club and says that only a Premier League club would be able to turn McKenna's head.

"Kieran has done a fantastic job at Ipswich Town securing promotion to the Championship," Palmer said.

"Ipswich have the spending power to compete in the Championship next season and the manager has an opportunity to take the club into the Premier League.

"I think Kieran will want to have a go with the group of players he has and maybe seal back-to-back promotions.

"I think what will help Kieran's decision to stay put is that he's now in the Championship so it would be a Premier League club he would be leaving to go to, so which Premier League jobs would be available?

"Very talented manager, but I'm sure he'll remain at Ipswich Town for next season."

Will Kieran McKenna stay at Ipswich Town?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that McKenna is likely to remain at Ipswich next season.

As Palmer says, the Tractor Boys have the financial capability to compete in the Championship and it would be no surprise to see the club back McKenna significantly in the market this summer, just as they did in January with the big-money arrivals of Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead.

Palmer is right that it would realistically only be a Premier League club that could convince him to leave, but McKenna has outlined his ambition to take Ipswich back to the top flight and it does seem that he is committed for the long-term.

McKenna is one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL and interest will undoubtedly grow in his services over the coming years, but for now he will be focused on building a team capable of challenging for promotion in the second tier.