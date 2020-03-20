‘Very talented’, ‘ Let him compete’ – Plenty of QPR fans think this returning 25-y/o could have a role to play next season

Mark Warburton could have a bit of a keeper conundrum on his hands in the summer.

The no.1 spot has already been a contested one this season. Joe Lumley was the man between the sticks to start, but he was soon replaced by Liam Kelly.

Kelly now looks to have that spot on lock-down, whilst Lumley’s time at QPR could well come to an end in the summer.

But there’s a third name in the mix – Seny Dieng. The ‘mystery keeper’ who joined the club four years ago but is yet to make a single appearance for the first-team.

Now 25-years-old, he’s enjoyed progressive loan spells in both England and Scotland, and has this season been a valuable member of League One Doncaster Rovers’.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What national team did Benoit Assou-Ekotto represent? France Cameroon Ghana Senegal

He’s made 27 league appearances this season and has earned a lot of plaudits, and he could be on the verge of finally breaking into the QPR first-team next time round.

Plenty of fans reacted to the debate, and here’s what they had to say:

Won quite a few MOM with Donny they love him — Andy Coyle (@Andy_Coyle6) March 20, 2020

Should be battling both our keepers — Paul Gibbons (@superhoops10) March 20, 2020

Definitely good enough to come back and be back up to Kelly next season. Very talented keeper — ST (@STQPR_) March 20, 2020

I think he should be our no2 next year , looks a very good keeper. I like Jo but think he needs a team that plays to his style . — Petesaardvark (@petesaardvark) March 20, 2020

Probably should sell Lumley if he can't be the #1 next year and have Dieng as the backup. Either that or sell Dieng, doubt he wants another loan spell — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) March 20, 2020

Hopefully, Lumley will go at the end of the season, whenever that is! — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) March 20, 2020

Yes let him compete with Kelly and sell Lumley — Yousef Marafi® (@Yousef_QPR) March 20, 2020