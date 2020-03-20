Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very talented’, ‘ Let him compete’ – Plenty of QPR fans think this returning 25-y/o could have a role to play next season

Mark Warburton could have a bit of a keeper conundrum on his hands in the summer.

The no.1 spot has already been a contested one this season. Joe Lumley was the man between the sticks to start, but he was soon replaced by Liam Kelly.

Kelly now looks to have that spot on lock-down, whilst Lumley’s time at QPR could well come to an end in the summer.

But there’s a third name in the mix – Seny Dieng. The ‘mystery keeper’ who joined the club four years ago but is yet to make a single appearance for the first-team.

Now 25-years-old, he’s enjoyed progressive loan spells in both England and Scotland, and has this season been a valuable member of League One Doncaster Rovers’.

He’s made 27 league appearances this season and has earned a lot of plaudits, and he could be on the verge of finally breaking into the QPR first-team next time round.

Plenty of fans reacted to the debate, and here’s what they had to say:


