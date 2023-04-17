Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on Arsenal’s pursuit of Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

The centre back has been linked with a potential move to the Gunners or their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wood has made his breakthrough at Championship level this campaign with the Swans having signed with the club in the summer.

The 20-year-old has previously been with Middlesbrough, where he was unable to earn significant playing time.

Could Nathan Wood be a good fit for Arsenal?

Loans stints at Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian last season saw him earn just 12 league appearances.

But he has earned a commanding position within Russell Martin’s side this campaign, featuring 36 times in the second tier.

Palmer believes that he could offer Mikel Arteta’s side something given the lack of depth that has become apparent during their title charge.

The former midfielder has also highlighted his ability on the ball as a potential asset that Arsenal would like to have in their squad.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, he believes that it may be time for Swansea to cash-in this summer if an extension cannot be agreed.

“Arsenal and Tottenham are both running the rule over Swansea City’s Nathan Wood,” Palmer told Football League World.

“[The] 20-year-old really has had a fantastic season for Swansea.

“He’s a ball playing centre back.

“I was watching the [West Ham] game yesterday, and I know they’re playing a centre back at right-back but they’re struggling in that position.

“He’s a young lad, very talented.

“He’s under contract until the summer of '24 so that’s a problem for Swansea.

“I know they’re desperately trying to tie him down to a long deal to protect their investment but up until now they’ve not been able to do that.

“So I’m assuming that if they don’t tie him down to a longer contract they will allow him to go in the summer and look to recoup as much money as they can from him.”

Is Nathan Wood ready for the Premier League?

Wood has had one season competing regularly at this level so it would be a very quick jump up to the Premier League from there.

However, he has performed well and has grown into the role as the year has gone on.

Martin deserves some plaudits for bringing him into the squad and giving him this much game time, and a Premier League place may beckon for the player as a result.

Arsenal are a club on the rise so this could be a perfect next move for the 20-year-old, if he can earn his way into the first team squad on a regular basis.