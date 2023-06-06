Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes the club should look to bring in Bailey Peacock-Farrell back to the club this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

The Owls are still celebrating their return to the Championship, which was sealed thanks to a dramatic late winner from Josh Windass against Barnsley. However, work for the recruitment team has already begun, with a host of players having left as their deals expired.

One of those was keeper David Stockdale, so bringing in a new keeper to compete with Cameron Dawson is seen as a priority for Darren Moore this summer.

It has been suggested that Wednesday are interested in Burnley stopper Peacock-Farrell, along with Ipswich Town’s Vaclav Hladky, to address that position.

The 37-cap Northern Ireland international is struggling for game time at Turf Moor, and their promotion to the top-flight won’t help on that front. So, he may be allowed to depart, and he will have happy memories of the Owls, having spent the 21/22 campaign at Hillsborough.

And, speaking to FLW, Palmer was clear that the 26-year-old would be a smart addition for the Yorkshire club.

“The Owls have had Peacock-Farrell on loan before, so he's well known to the fans, and he did very well. He's a very talented keeper who will give good competition to Cameron Dawson. Hladky has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich, so Peacock-Farrell would be the first choice, whether on a permanent basis or another season-long loan from Burnley.”

Will Bailey Peacock-Farrell join Sheffield Wednesday?

It remains to be seen whether this deal does get finalised, but you can understand why the interest is there. Firstly, the keeper needs to move on, because he has to be a number one at this stage of his career, and that’s not going to happen at Burnley.

Yet, it’s not clear whether he’d dislodge Dawson at Wednesday, so you would imagine that discussions will need to be had. From Moore’s perspective though, he needs to replace Stockdale, and, like most managers, he will want two good keepers in the squad.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks, and it’s going to be a particularly busy summer for Wednesday, who will be looking for some quality additions to beef up the squad as they prepare for life back in the second tier.