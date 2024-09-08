This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are reportedly keeping an eye on free agent Cyrus Christie, along with a number of other Championship clubs.

That was revealed by HITC, who confirmed that Plymouth, Preston North End and Rangers are also in the running for the right-back.

He last turned out for Hull City before his contract with the Tigers expired at the end of last season.

Our Millwall Fan Pundit, Chris from Chat with Chaps, has provided us with thoughts on the proposed move.

Millwall fan unsure how Christie fits in The Lions supporter feels that Christie operates in an area that Millwall are already strong in, so isn’t sure if the former Hull man fits their requirements.

Speaking to Football League World, Chris said: “I’ll be honest, I’ve not heard this link, so very surprised about the link to us. Also surprised he doesn’t still have a club.

“Yes, he’s 32 years old, but, you know, I’ve sort of followed his career recently, I believe he’s been at Hull most recently.

“Against Millwall, he’s always looked pretty good. He comes across like a model professional, so very strange he hasn’t picked up a club.

“If we needed a right-back, I wouldn’t be opposed to it. But the fact we don’t need one, we have Ryan Leonard, who in my opinion is the best one-on-one defender in the league and I genuinely mean that, and the stats will back that up. And then we have Danny McNamara, who’s more than good enough for competition. I don’t really think we need another right-back in all honesty.

“If we needed another position it’d be centre-back, and I know Cyrus Christie’s versatile, but unless Ryan Leonard or Danny McNamara are injured, I’m not really sure why we’d be in the market for another right-back.

“And given that we’re trying to reduce the average age of the squad, a 32-year-old wouldn’t be the ideal signing.

“So, yeah, this one’s come a little bit left-field, not sure whether there’s anything in it, whether it’s just a link or agent talk or whatever. But I would be very surprised if that move ends up materialising.”

Millwall will perhaps not be the landing spot for Christie

With 320 games under his belt in the Championship, and still having something to offer at 32, there is no doubt that Christie will be a smart pick-up for a team in the second tier, but Millwall may not be that side.

Cyrus Christie senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Coventry City 119 3 13 Derby County 119 2 9 Fulham 68 2 3 Hull City 56 3 3 Nottingham Forest 44 0 5 Middlesbrough 26 1 3 Swansea City 23 3 5 As of 7th September 2024

As Chris says, with Leonard and McNamara in contention for the role, it feels like bringing Christie in would be overkill. While he has played in a centre-back role before, it would be a bit of a punt to bring him in specifically for that job.

If Christie were a young prospect coming through, then it may make sense regardless of the strength in that position, but at this stage of his career, he will want to be starting games and making the most of the remainder of his career.

For both the player and the club, this move doesn’t quite feel like a natural fit.