‘Very surprised’ – Many Bristol City fans react as report confirms decision over duo’s future

Bristol City assistant coaches Keith Downing and Paul Simpson are reportedly set to remain at Ashton Gate alongside Nigel Pearson, which has caused a stir among the Robins faithful.

Pearson arrived in Bs3 in February as Dean Holden’s permanent replacement but only signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The wait over his future appears to be close to an end as the Bristol Post has reported that he has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins, which will be announced soon.

Despite the new manager’s arrival, City have been in dreadful form over the past few months and now look set to finish just a few places above the relegation zone.

Pearson has made it no secret that he’ll be looking to make significant changes to the squad over the next few transfer windows but it seems they’ll be less movement when it comes to his backroom staff.

It is understood that Downing and Simpson, the two assistant coaches brought in last summer when Holden was appointed permanently, will remain at Ashton Gate moving forward.

That news has drawn an interesting response from the City faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their shock and frustration.

Read their reaction here:

Surprised and disappointed. Especially given I think they are on a rolling 12month contract like DH, so not hard to get rid of. — Lita Elite (@LitaElite) April 28, 2021

Thought one of them would have stayed- but very surprised both are — Jack Webber (@JackWebber4216) April 28, 2021

Very disappointed to read this. — Mark Anderson (@markymark030567) April 28, 2021

Yes not happy about that bit, would like them gone too. — Kevin Clark (@kevin_clark_451) April 28, 2021

Muppets these two just talk a load of football nonsense and I reckon they are winging it — Ian Russ (@russyboy123) April 28, 2021

I hope that is just to the end of this season. — Patricia Jane Mowat ⚢💙 (@Janerthered) April 28, 2021

Surprised a lot — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) April 28, 2021

More of this then pic.twitter.com/cGo5Rt2vE1 — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) April 28, 2021