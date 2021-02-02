‘Very surprised’, ‘I’m worried now’ – These Norwich City fans react as XI vs Millwall announced

Norwich City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship when they take on Millwall at the Den this evening.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ◾️Placheta replaces the suspended Buendia

◾️Only one change from Saturday — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 2, 2021

Daniel Farke’s men haven’t lost in five in the league, and they currently hold a six-point lead over third-placed Swansea in the race for automatic promotion.

However, they go into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Middlesbrough, and the Canaries will also be without the influential Emi Buendia as he was sent off in the clash.

So, Farke was always going to be forced to make one change, but that’s all he’s done, with Przemysław Płacheta coming in for the creative Argentinian.

It’s fair to say that decision has not gone down well with the fans, as they wanted to see Onel Hernandez given a start. Elsewhere, Kenny McLean returns to the squad, although he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…

Wtf Plachets over Onel and no Kenny…??? — EMI FC (@Ben89324448) February 2, 2021

You can see the last two games we have struggled in the midfield without kenny he back and don’t start bad decision — Ryan Wymer (@wymer10) February 2, 2021

How does Kenny not replace Rupp, and Lungi comes back in at left back very surprised!, — Andy (@hendoracing) February 2, 2021

Really not a fan lmao — Adam (@NCFC_Adam) February 2, 2021

What has onel got to do to get in this team? — Callum Johnson (@callum2709) February 2, 2021

I'm worried now — Chris Harvey (@cjharvey2007) February 2, 2021

I can see the placheta abuse comimg already — Henry🔰 (@henrycc05) February 2, 2021