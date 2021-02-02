Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘Very surprised’, ‘I’m worried now’ – These Norwich City fans react as XI vs Millwall announced

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship when they take on Millwall at the Den this evening.

Daniel Farke’s men haven’t lost in five in the league, and they currently hold a six-point lead over third-placed Swansea in the race for automatic promotion.

However, they go into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Middlesbrough, and the Canaries will also be without the influential Emi Buendia as he was sent off in the clash.

So, Farke was always going to be forced to make one change, but that’s all he’s done, with Przemysław Płacheta coming in for the creative Argentinian.

It’s fair to say that decision has not gone down well with the fans, as they wanted to see Onel Hernandez given a start. Elsewhere, Kenny McLean returns to the squad, although he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very surprised’, ‘I’m worried now’ – These Norwich City fans react as XI vs Millwall announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: