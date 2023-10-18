Highlights Jobe Bellingham has impressed at Sunderland and is being seen as a vital component in Tony Mowbray's side, contributing with goals and assists.

Real Madrid's interest in Bellingham has surprised Birmingham City fans, as he didn't make a huge impact during his time at the club, struggling with the comparisons to his brother Jude.

While some may question whether Bellingham has earned a transfer to Real Madrid, the Spanish club is known for scouting and nurturing young talent for the long-term, which is likely their intention with Bellingham.

Jobe Bellingham has gone from strength to strength since making the move across the Championship from Birmingham City to Sunderland this summer.

Akin to older brother Jude, he emerged through the Blues’ youth ranks with palpable excitement before being enlisted in the first-team foray at an early age.

He didn’t play as much - or impress as much for that matter - as Jude did, but he was nonetheless able to earn interest elsewhere and departed St Andrews’ in a shock switch to Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland during the off-season.

And while we’re still in the early stages of the current campaign, it’s clear that Bellingham’s talent is being unlocked to greater extent at the Stadium of Light.

He's been an ever-present for Sunderland amid their promotion quest, scoring twice and laying on another to transpire as a vital component in Mowbray’s side.

There’s no getting away from the promise he’s displayed thus far, but even still, it’s fair to say that it was a real shock when Spanish outlet El Nacional revealed that Real Madrid sent scouts to monitor Bellingham during his recent match against Montenegro for England under-19’s.

Of course, they’ve already added one Bellingham to their ranks of late and will be well-placed to land another if their interest materialises, and that’s a possibility that has shocked Birmingham fans in particular.

What are Birmingham City fans saying about Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham being wanted by Real Madrid?

Football League World fan pundit Mike Gibbs has expressed his surprise at the Sunderland midfielder attracting admiration from the Spanish capital, citing his previous performances in the West Midlands as a reason for just that.

He explained: “Very surprised to hear it, to be honest.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve not seen a huge amount of him at Sunderland but he certainly didn’t rip up any trees at Blues before he left.

“I think it was difficult at Birmingham with the comparisons to his brother, he’s obviously an absolute superstar and I think he’s exceeding all of our expectations at the moment, but Jobe never really lived up to it to a point where I know he was only 17, but he couldn’t get in the first-team week-in, week-out.

“He broke through a little bit towards the end but you know, wasn’t exactly playing every single week.

“It's surprising to hear that, as I said I haven’t seen much of him but I wouldn’t put him in the bracket of Real Madrid personally.

“But good luck to him, would we be proud? Absolutely, it’s another academy graduate that’s gone on to bigger and better things and I’d like to think if he did go to somewhere like Real Madrid for a decent fee, our sell-on fee we agreed with Sunderland would pay dividends.

Has Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham really earned a transfer to Real Madrid after leaving Birmingham City?

There are contrasting schools of thought at play here.

Sure, Bellingham’s performances for Sunderland have been commendable but in isolation, it’s some stretch to say they’ve merited a move to a kingpin of world football.

However, Real Madrid aren’t scouting him for immediate benefit.

They often recruit for the long-term and many of their stars today were initially scouted for an extensive period of time, snapped up and then nurtured from within before eventually graduating to the first team and beyond, which is a shrewd way to operate and exactly what you feel they’ll envisage doing with Bellingham.

With that in mind, it’s easier to see why they’re keeping tabs on his development and while it’ll no doubt leave some fans perplexed, it’s hard to argue too much with the judgment of Los Blancos.