Despite the transfer window having closed earlier this month, it appears that QPR could be set to make a further addition to their squad.

Indeed, with clubs still able to sign free agents, Gareth Ainsworth's side are set to seal somewhat of a coup.

That is according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who reports that US Men's National Team defender Reggie Cannon is set to join the London-based club.

The 25-year-old is a free agent, having left Portuguese club Boavista earlier this year.

The latest reports on Cannon's future suggest that he has now passed his medical with QPR, and has agreed to sign a four-year deal with the R's.

Would Reggie Cannon be a good signing for QPR?

With the above signing reportedly set to happen, it does raise the question as to whether or not this will be a good signing for the R's.

With that in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have discussed this, and indeed, whether or not Cannon will be a regular starter at Loftus Road.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Even if we were inside the transfer window, but especially because we are outside of it, this is a very strong signing for QPR.

It is not very often that a player of Reggie Cannon's calibre is available on a free transfer, never mind having seen the summer transfer window come and go.

Not only is Cannon a full international for the United States, he also has decent experience of top-flight football in Europe, having made 82 appearances in the top flight of football.

That, along with his time in MLS, should mean he can come into the Championship and make an immediate impact.

Not only that, but Cannon's arrival also addresses a weakness in QPR's squad, with a current lack of depth on the right side of defence.

Osman Kakay is the club's only current natural senior option there, having started all of their league games so far.

Although Kakay is a decent back up, in recent seasons, there is a reason he has been firmly second choice.

Therefore, if Cannon does sign for QPR, it will surely be only a matter of time before he becomes the regular starter and leapfrogs Kakay in the pecking order.

Ned Holmes

This looks like a great bit of business from QPR.

Osman Kakay has, in my eyes, often got a bit of a harsh ride from the R's fans but the right side of the defence certainly needed some more depth and competition. Reggie Cannon looks like a player that can provide that.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing as both a right-back and on the right side of a back three while many people that know a lot more about Cannon than me are hailing this as something of a coup.

That's fantastic for the West Londoners, who have had to be creative with their recruitment under Gareth Ainsworth but look to be adding a strong addition on a long contract.

He might need a bit of time to get up to speed but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him replace Kakay, who is a solid squad player but arguably the weak link in a back three that includes Morgan Fox and Steve Cook, in the starting XI.