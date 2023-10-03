Highlights Leicester City's outstanding start to the Championship season positions them as strong candidates for automatic promotion.

Their recent 4-1 win against Blackburn Rovers showcased their solid defense, dangerous attack, and ability to adapt to Maresca's tactics.

With their solid defense, dangerous attack, and potential for further improvement, it is difficult to imagine any team stopping Leicester's promotion this season.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leicester City will win automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

The Foxes' outstanding start to life back in the second tier continued with an emphatic 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday.

It was an eventful start to the game, with Wout Faes giving Leicester the lead in the fourth minute when he headed home Abdul Fatawu's cross before Blackburn equalised just five minutes later through Sammie Szmodics.

The visitors restored their advantage in the 28th minute when Jamie Vardy fired home after being set up by Wilfred Ndidi, and while Rovers had chances in the second half, Enzo Maresca's side sealed all three points through Kelechi Iheanacho's penalty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's strike in the final 10 minutes.

Leicester have now won their first five away league games for the first time in the club's history, and Maresca described the victory as the most important of his tenure so far.

"Winning a game is always important but for me today was the most important win since we started, because of the opponent. It was a very tough game, very dynamic, making it difficult to prepare the press," Maresca told the BBC.

"I told the players we suffered as a team, especially in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half when we dropped [a level], and were there helping and defending each other. For the final 20 minutes we came back to press higher and were even better.

"On the ball, we probably lost a bit of confidence because to concede a goal in this way is not easy. They were aggressive, but it's good to learn for the future, obviously.

"Jamie [Vardy] is improving a lot and in the box he is still the best."

The Foxes currently sit top of the table after winning eight of their first nine league games, four points clear of third-placed Preston North End, who they face at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Leicester?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he has been impressed by Leicester's start to the season, and says he is sticking to his pre-season prediction that the Foxes would be promoted automatically.

"Leicester have had a fantastic start to life in the Championship, played nine, won eight, lost one," Palmer said.

"They have scored 18 goals and only conceded six goals, they already sit four points clear of Preston North End, who they play next at home.

"I think Leicester are very strong and Maresca has done a fantastic job thus far.

"It's still early in the season, but they're going to take a lot of stopping.

"I predicted Leeds and Leicester to go up automatically, and I am sticking to that prediction."

Will Leicester City win automatic promotion this season?

It is still early in the season, but already it is difficult to see anyone being able to stop Leicester.

The Foxes won games in the opening weeks of the campaign without playing well, but they are improving as they continue to adapt to Maresca's style of play and the new signings begin to gel, which is ominous for the rest of the league.

As Palmer says, Leicester have both an incredibly solid defence and a dangerous attack, and with big-money signing Tom Cannon yet to make his debut for the club due to injury, they will only get stronger over the course of the campaign.

There is still a long way to go in the season, but the Foxes certainly look like the front-runners for promotion.