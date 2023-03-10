“Very soon” – Watford player provides positive injury update and sets out timeframe

Watford defender Francisco Sierralta has provided a positive update on his injury situation, indicating that he is recovering well from a metatarsal injury.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just 18 appearances this season, after starting the first seven, and has missed Watford’s last six league games as he continues his recovery.

Watford have been dealt several defensive injuries during this campaign thus far and will be hoping that the issue eases ahead of a vitally important stage of the season.

Providing an update on his progression whilst in conversation with the club’s media team, the central defender said: “The outlook was always like eight to 10 weeks, so I expected to be back before the end of the season.

“The work has all been very good and I’m hoping to start running outside very soon.”

He added: “It’s looking like after the international break before I can be training fully again, but I am desperate to help the team again and I should be able to do that during April.”

The verdict

Sierralta will help bolster competition levels and will help drive performance levels when he returns in what will be a very important part of the campaign.

Watford are currently just outside of the play-off places and under Chris Wilder’s stewardship, they will be confident that they can return to form.

Dominant in the air and on the ground and a composed figure when in possession, there are lots of reasons as to why Sierralta’s return will be crucial during the run-in.

Now, he will be hoping for no setbacks in the rest of his recovery, and he will be striving to be back fit and available as early as possible, without rushing.