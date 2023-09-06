Highlights Norwich City have had an excellent transfer window, making shrewd moves to improve the quality of their squad.

The team has made a solid start to the season, sitting fifth in the Championship and only three points off the leaders.

While Norwich has what it takes to compete at the top of the table, it will be difficult to earn promotion against clubs with bigger budgets like Leeds United and Southampton.

Norwich City have made a solid start to the Championship season under David Wagner.

The Canaries will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year having failed to go straight back up at the first attempt in the previous campaign.

Wagner has been in charge since the turn of the year, but was unable to bring the team into promotion contention last term as the club finished 14th in the standings.

But a busy summer of transfer activity has seen the 51-year-old leave his stamp on the squad.

A high number of player turnover has seen Wagner overhaul the team to better suit his preferred style of play.

How was the summer transfer window for Norwich City?

Carlton Palmer has praised the business that Norwich have completed.

The 57-year-old has highlighted the additions of Shane Duffy, Ashley Barnes, Christian Fassnacht and Kellen Fisher as shrewd moves that have helped to improve the quality of the talent at Wagner’s disposal.

“I think Norwich have had an excellent transfer window,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Did their business very, very early, sat fifth in the Championship, only three points off the leaders Preston, very solid start to the season.

“15 new players arrived at a cost of €3.12 million.

“14 players departed, bringing in €27.35 million, a plus balance of €24.2 million.

“Noticeable departures Omobamidele €12.8 million to Nottingham Forest, Max Aarons to Bournemouth for €8.1 million, Milot Rashica to Besiktas for €5.2 million and Bali Mumba to Plymouth €1.15 million.

“But more importantly, the arrivals of the likes of Duffy, Ashley Barnes, Fasshnacht and Fisher gives them experience and quality in a very, very difficult league.”

Norwich have won three, drawn one and lost one of their opening five games, which has earned them 10 points from a possible 15.

The Canaries will be aiming to compete for a top six finish this year, so this positive start to the campaign has given them the right platform to build on over the next couple of months.

The early parts of the Championship season often see teams go on very contrasting runs of form, so having any kind of consistency through the international breaks could set the team up well to earn a play-off place.

Norwich have earned wins over Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Hull City, but dropped points to Southampton and Rotherham United.

Next up for Wagner’s side is the visit of Stoke City to Carrow Road on 16 September.

Can Norwich City earn promotion to the Premier League this season?

Norwich lost a lot of quality over the summer, but have worked well to bring in solid replacements at a low cost.

The team doesn’t have the biggest budget and will struggle to match the resources of the top clubs in the division.

However, the team is performing well and Wagner is a talented coach.

Norwich have what it takes to compete at the top of the table, but it will be difficult to go up against clubs like Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, who came down from the Premier League for this season.