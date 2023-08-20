This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence on loan in this transfer window.

It was reported exclusively by Football League World, that Spurs are looking to send Spence out on loan but for only the right loan deal.

FLW understands that the Premier League side will only consider a Championship loan if it is the right fit for the player.

While Spence himself believes he is ready for Premier League football amid interest from Crystal Palace as well.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League outfit from Middlesbrough last summer but has struggled to replicate the form that earned him his move. The arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager doesn’t seem to have changed Spence’s situation, and now he looks set for a loan move away.

Would Djed Spence be a good signing for Southampton?

As Southampton’s interest has emerged in Spence, some of the writers at FLW have shared their thoughts on the matter and stated whether they think he would be a good addition for the club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This would be a very smart signing from Southampton in the remaining days of this transfer window.

The Saints have already lost Tino Livramento, while Kyle Walker-Peters name has been mentioned as a possible exit. So, the right back is a bit of a concern for the club moving forward.

Filling the void left by Livramento with a proven Championship defender in Spence would be an excellent bit of business for the club.

Spence showed in his time at Boro that he is well-equipped to be a danger at this level, and by joining a team like Southampton, where they are expected to have much of the ball most games and be a serious threat going forward, he would surely thrive.

Everything in this deal makes sense for Southampton, as they add depth in a position that needs strengthening, and they do it with a top-level right-back for the Championship.

The one issue seems to be whether Tottenham want him to play in the Championship and whether the player himself wants to return to the second tier. This may be a stumbling block to a deal happening, especially with Palace’s interest, but if there is a willingness, then the Saints should do whatever they can to wrap up the deal.

Ned Holmes

With Arsenal sniffing around Kyle Walker-Peters, Southampton need to be thinking about right-back options and Djed Spence would represent a fantastic addition.

We know that Russell Martin likes his full-backs to play very high up and Spence has proven his quality as an attacking option on the right flank.

He will be hungry after a frustrating first season at Spurs and the Saints can be the ones to benefit.

If Martin can get him playing at the levels he showed under Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest, this could be a real coup.

Not only that, it represents more clever business from Southampton as they can cash in on Walker-Peters, whose contract situation is a concern, while adding a right-back that could prove to be among the best in the division.