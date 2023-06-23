This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Ryan Giles, according to TEAMtalk.

Giles has just returned to his parent club after a season-long loan deal at Championship club Middlesbrough, where he played an important role in the club reaching the play-offs.

The defender impressed while at Boro and there is a possibility that Giles will be given a chance in the first team at Molineux. But the club is facing a summer of balancing the books, and it may be that the full back is sacrificed.

Enzo Maresca has reportedly identified Giles as a player he is keen to make his first signing of the summer.

Would Ryan Giles be a good signing for Leicester City?

Here, we have asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Leicester’s interest in Giles and whether he would be a good signing.

James Reeves

Giles would be an outstanding addition for Leicester.

He enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, displaying both defensive and offensive qualities.

Giles provided an impressive 12 assists in all competitions for Boro, and he would add a significant attacking threat to the Foxes' side which will be important with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes set to depart.

It seems unlikely Giles will be handed a first-team opportunity at Wolves so his permanent exit is the right move for all parties this summer and Leicester will likely have the financial capability to beat Middlesbrough to his signature.

There is no doubt that Giles was one of the best left-backs in the division last season and if a deal can be secured, it is a no-brainer for the Foxes.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent first signing for Enzo Maresca.

Giles has shown in the last few seasons that he is a player very capable at Championship level, so this would be a very good addition.

Giles showed in a Middlesbrough shirt that he has enormous potential and displayed both his defensive and offensive attributes.

Obviously, it is unclear how Maresca will want his Leicester side to play, but if he is going to demand a lot from his full backs, then Giles is a perfect signing in that sense.

At 23, he still has a big future ahead of him, with plenty of development still to come, so in a team like Leicester and with a manager who could play in a similar way to his former club Manchester City, Giles could really excel at the football club.

Declan Harte

Giles was impressive for Middlesbrough following the arrival of Michael Carrick as manager.

The winger provided a strong attacking outlet from the left-flank and ended up proving himself as a capable left-back as well as left-winger, making him a tactically flexible player.

If Harvey Barnes is to leave, as is expected, then Giles could be a very smart capture as a replacement for the 25-year-old. Giles contributed 11 assists for Boro last season.

Having a player of that calibre could be key to Leicester gaining promotion straight back to the Premier League, making this a deal very much worth pursuing.