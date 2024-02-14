Highlights Carlos Corberan has transformed West Bromwich Albion since taking over as manager, despite boardroom uncertainty.

West Bromwich Albion have endured a great transformation since Carlos Corberan took over the reins at the Hawthorns.

Taking over at a time when the Baggies were at the bottom of the Championship table after Steve Bruce's departure in October 2022, the Spaniard has made this Albion side a strong force in the second tier despite the constant and ongoing uncertainty within the B71 boardroom.

Carlos Corberan facing uncertain future at West Bromwich Albion

Despite Albion's current lofty position in the division, speculation has been rife in recent days regarding Corberan's future past the conclusion of the season.

It was revealed by Italian news outlet TuttoSport on Monday that Torino head coach Ivan Juric is being earmarked as a potential new Baggies manager.

Unsurprisingly, the Croatian who has been in charge at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino since the summer of 2021 is weighing up a new contract at his current club as a potential option, just days after he revealed via the same publication that he would resign if 'Il Toro' are unsuccessful in their pursuit of European football, as his contract expires in June.

Ivan Juric's Torino Record (Serie A ONLY/ 2021 - Present) Games Won Points PPG League Finish/Position 2021/22 13 50 1.32 10th 2022/23 14 53 1.39 10th 2023/24* 8 33 1.43 10th *All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of February 13th 2024)

Shilen Patel, who is the current front-runner to oust Guochuan Lai as the next chairman of West Brom, does also hold a minority stake in fellow Serie A outfit Bologna, as per Birmingham Live.

West Brom fan pundit draws Birmingham City comparison amid rumours

Here at Football League World, our West Brom fan pundit, Matt Smith issued his verdict on this ongoing story, and drew one recent comparison with one of their West Midlands rivals.

"I saw that link, and it's very interesting to say the least," Smith began. "Straight away, I think of Birmingham City and the John Eustace, Wayne Rooney situation, which is very similar."

"I'm certainly taking them (the rumours) with a pinch of salt, because it's one report from Italy. It doesn't really mean anything yet. However, Patel knows Italian football, being rather involved in Bologna.

He continued: "You could argue there's no smoke without fire. A bit of logic creeps in there with the Italian links, but I'll initially take it with a pinch of salt."

Fan pundit hails Carlos Corberan impact

Smith believes that the job Corberan has done with the Baggies is enough to detract such rumours.

"You'd think it can't be true, given the job Corberan has done," Smith added.

"He's been fantastic in holding the club together like glue for a couple of years now, and you'd think there's no way that he can be replaced. But, at the end of the day, look at how Birmingham got rid of John Eustace, which shows you that anything's possible in football, and we'll pray and keep everything crossed that it's not true.

Smith concluded: "The Eustace and Rooney situation is a prime example that anything can happen in football, especially when new owners come into the club and tend to want their own people in charge."

The future at West Bromwich Albion

It's understandable that Smith, like many Albion fans, will have their doubts over said rumours, given the events that unfolded 6 miles east in B9.

Given the transformation of the club under Corberan, it would seem rather ridiculous to see him replaced, particularly if Albion are to be successful in the play-off race and the subsequent three games that follow.

However, unlike Rooney at Birmingham, Juric has a solid, if not unspectacular record in Serie A and Serie B, albeit a completely different environment to a 46-game Championship season.

Corberan must shut out the outside noise and focus on galvanising his squad, who have been particularly strong on home turf this season.