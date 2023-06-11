This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are interested in a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Darlow spent the second half of this season in the Championship on loan with Hull City, keeping five clean sheets in 12 appearances for the Tigers.

The 32-year-old is under contract at St James' Park until 2025, but the Magpies are thought to be willing to allow him to depart and although Rosenior revealed he is keen to bring Darlow back to the MKM Stadium this summer, they now face competition from Michael Carrick's side.

Boro are keen to sign Zack Steffen on a permanent basis this summer after his successful loan spell from Manchester City, but they will reportedly have to pay £10 million for the American, while any potential deal is in doubt after he underwent surgery on a knee injury which could keep him out for up to four months.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Darlow's potential move to the Riverside Stadium.

James Reeves

Darlow would be an excellent signing for Boro.

Carrick is in need of goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with Steffen's return looking unlikely and Darlow would be the perfect alternative.

He impressed for the Tigers in the second half of the season and he has an excellent track record in the Championship having won the title with Newcastle in 2017.

While Steffen performed well for Boro this season, he made a number of high-profile errors and even if a deal can be done to bring him back, Carrick should prioritise Darlow as he would be a safer and more reliable option between the sticks, while he would also help to instill a winning mentality in the squad after his previous promotion experience.

Hull are keen to re-sign Darlow this summer, but with Boro likely to be among the promotion favourites next season, a move to the Riverside Stadium could be too tempting for Darlow to resist.

Declan Harte

A goalkeeper is an essential signing for Middlesbrough this season given Zack Steffen is set to return to Manchester City.

Darlow performed well for Hull last season and would be a smart option to come into the squad, and he could even be an upgrade on the 28-year-old.

The Newcastle United shot stopper has Premier League experience and would be a good addition to the dressing room as a result.

He is also a dependable shot-stopper, has a good command of his area and can pass the ball relatively well, making him a good fit for Michael Carrick’s style of play.

Depending on the fee, this could be a very shrewd move to address a hole in the squad that needs to be addressed quickly.

Josh Cole

While Boro will be able to turn to Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn for inspiration next season, they may find it beneficial to draft in a keeper who possesses a reasonable amount of Championship experience.

Darlow certainly fits the bill as he has been deployed on 152 occasions in this division during his career to date.

In his most recent spell with Hull, the keeper managed to claim a respectable total of five clean-sheets in 12 appearances, and also registered an average WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the second tier.

Clearly still capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis at this level, it is fair to say that Darlow would be a good addition to Middlesbrough’s squad.