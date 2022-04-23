“Very serious” – Defender drops hint over his Bristol City future

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has admitted he needs to have some in depth talks with the club about his future at Ashton Gate in the summer.

Having joined the Robins back in 2016, Moore has made 60 appearances in all competitions for the club, while also spending much of his time out on loan elsewhere.

That is the case at the minute, with the 24-year-old having been on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts since August.

During that spell, the versatile defender has made 19 appearances for the Edinburgh club, who sit third in the Scottish top-flight.

But with his contract with Bristol City about to enter its final 12 months, it seems Moore is well aware of the important decisisions he has to address and make at the end of the season.

Speaking about his future at Ashton Gate, Moore was quoted by Bristol World as saying: “I’ve got to have some very serious conversations this summer with Bristol City, my agent, my girlfriend and my family.

“Where do I see myself next season? Do Bristol City need me or not? There are a lot of questions.

“I’m very much open to having a conversation with Bristol City to see where things are. Ultimately, I need to go into next season positively in a team that wants to be successful, like this one, and looking to play as much as possible to develop.”

It is thought that Moore is not in the plans of Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson for next season, with a defender said to be high on the list of the club’s summer transfer priorities.

The Verdict

You can understand why Moore is keen to have these sort of talks with Bristol City when possible.

At 24-years-old, it does seem as though he is at the stage of his career where he needs to establish himself at a single club, then he can start to settle down in one particular location.

That is of course not something he can do if he is constantly being sent out on loan to different places, as he been the case in recent years.

But with his contract situation meaning this could be the Robins’ last chance to receive a fee for the defender, this summer could be the best time to secure a permanent move elsewhere for Moore, for all concerned here.