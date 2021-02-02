‘Very sensible’ – QPR complete deal to sign Premier League midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have recently confirmed that they have signed midfielder Sam Field on loan for the remainder of the season from Premier League side West Brom.

Field has made 45 appearances in total for the Baggies’ first-team, but has found regular game time hard to come by in recent months.

The midfielder has been restricted to just five appearances in all competitions, with just two of those coming in the Premier League this term.

QPR are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and will be keen to build on a hard-fought 2-1 win over London rivals Watford on Monday evening.

Field will be hoping he can make a positive impact with the Hoops at the earliest of opportunities, starting with when they return to action against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

But is Field a good signing for Mark Warburton’s side on a temporary basis?

We discuss….

Chris Thorpe:

I like Field a lot, he’s a great technician in the centre of the park.

I’m not at all surprised that he’s been loaned out by Sam Allaradyce as West Brom’s squad has swelled over the last few days due to all of their January signings.

QPR offers the player a great chance to re-establish himself after experiencing his fair share of injury problems during the previous season and I for one will be looking forward to seeing how Warburton uses him.

If he impresses in West London, do not be surprised if the R’s pursue a permanent deal for the midfielder next summer.

Sam Rourke:

Very sensible this.

QPR needed to strengthen their central midfield area in January after several key injuries to a few of their midfielders.

Luke Amos and Tom Carroll are both out for a considerable period so replacements were needed.

Sam Field offers a really steady solution in the middle of the park, and is a player who knows what the Championship is all about having played numerous times at second tier level, notably with West Brom.

Field does the basics very well in my view and is a player that keeps things ticking over, this could benefit the likes of Stefan Johansen and Ilias Chair who will be able to be a bit more brave in an attacking sense, knowing that Field is behind to cover and sweep up.

Whether he starts week in, week out is up for debate, but as a squad addition, it’s a good move.

Phil Spencer:

This seems like an excellent signing for Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old midfielder has shown that he’s highly-rated at West Brom after featuring on a number of occasions in the Premier League.

After spending time on loan with Charlton last term he knows what the Championship is about, and for QPR they need players who can hit the ground running.

Mark Warburton will certainly be hoping that he can hit the ground running and make an immediate impact in the middle of the park.