Sheffield Wednesday

‘Very scary’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans concerned as squad update emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have been left with a threadbare squad following the end of the 2019/20 Championship season, which has drawn a concerned reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough on the final day, meaning they finished the season in 16th, 12 points above the bottom three – though they’re still awaiting the decision in a pending EFL case.

It’s been a frustrating season for Garry Monk’s side, who were battling for the top six in December but won just four of their last 23 Championship games.

He has remarked on a number of occasions that a clear-out was needed and with a significant number of players leaving as free agents, the Owls now have the chance to do that.

Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has provided an update on the squad – outlining the players remaining at the club and noting the rebuilding job Monk has on his hands.

Given the long delay to the season and the financial implications of the current global circumstances, it looks likely to be a very unusual transfer window and one in which value for money will be more important than ever.

That could mean that the Owls will have to put a lot of faith in their young players next term.

It appears many Wednesday fans are concerned about the current state of the squad and have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


