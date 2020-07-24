Sheffield Wednesday
‘Very scary’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans concerned as squad update emerges
Sheffield Wednesday have been left with a threadbare squad following the end of the 2019/20 Championship season, which has drawn a concerned reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.
The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough on the final day, meaning they finished the season in 16th, 12 points above the bottom three – though they’re still awaiting the decision in a pending EFL case.
It’s been a frustrating season for Garry Monk’s side, who were battling for the top six in December but won just four of their last 23 Championship games.
He has remarked on a number of occasions that a clear-out was needed and with a significant number of players leaving as free agents, the Owls now have the chance to do that.
Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has provided an update on the squad – outlining the players remaining at the club and noting the rebuilding job Monk has on his hands.
Wednesday's squad as things stand:
GK: Westwood, Dawson, Wildsmith.
D: Palmer, Odujabo, Lees, Iorfa, van Aken, Borner, Urhoghide, Penney
M: Harris, Bannan, Luongo, Pelupessy, Hunt, Shaw, Reach, Brennan, Hughes, Grant, Waldock
A: Rhodes. #SWFC https://t.co/4khfiChLIA
— Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 24, 2020
Given the long delay to the season and the financial implications of the current global circumstances, it looks likely to be a very unusual transfer window and one in which value for money will be more important than ever.
That could mean that the Owls will have to put a lot of faith in their young players next term.
Have each of these 15 Sheffield Wednesday players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?
It appears many Wednesday fans are concerned about the current state of the squad and have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.
Read their reaction here:
Threadbare. I hope we’re still looking to move a few of those on.
Could be a busy transfer window for once.
— Grant Roberts (@GrantR_1867) July 24, 2020
That’s what option A gets you on the Chansiri survey! Disgraceful
— Ian (@IanSWFC80) July 24, 2020
Very scary. Maybe we may make a player of JVA…. biggest summer in our recent history this. My worry is I don’t know if Monk is the man to do it.
— Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) July 24, 2020
That’s a very poor looking squad.
To get top six they need at least six new players of quality.
— Dave Warburton (@dwarbs) July 24, 2020
Horrible squad up there with worst we have had
— richweaver (@RIchardWeaver10) July 24, 2020
Very very worrying. So many players needed, a new number one and 3 or 4 strikers to start with.
— John Paul (@Owl4Life23) July 24, 2020
I feel physically sick 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WnWyIgcq0M
— Coops_1867 (@philcooper15) July 24, 2020
That is rough!! What a year to rebuild a team 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XxQPerygdl
— Rob Mitchell (@1RobMitchell) July 24, 2020