‘Very sad’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Former Leeds United man reacts to recent West Brom player announcement

West Brom have recently announced that Chris Brunt will leave the club at the end of the season, which will bring an end to his 13-year stay at The Hawthorns.

Brunt has made over 400 appearances for the Baggies, but has struggled for consistent game time under the management of Slaven Bilic in the Championship this term.

The midfielder has made just nine senior appearances for West Brom this season, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown issued his thoughts on Brunt’s departure from the club, and labelled it as ‘very, very sad’ for the Northern Irishman.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable. That’s the difference, I didn’t realise it was actually that long, you know when you think he’s been there a long time, you don’t even register it’s 13 years.

“It’ll be very, very sad. You get to 35-years-of-age, you start thinking where’s your career going next, what are you going to do and it is sad.

“I’m wondering what he’s going to do after it but again, West Bromwich look like they’re going to be in the Premier League.”

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised that the club have called time on his stay at The Hawthorns.

Brunt has been a brilliant servant to West Brom, and is a player that will be fondly remembered for his contributions over the years.

But he wasn’t getting the game time he needs at this stage of his career, and given that he’s not retired, he’ll be hoping to find a new club at the earliest of opportunities.

I think this is the right call by West Brom though, especially if they have one eye on potential life back in the Premier League.