‘Very sad indeed’, ‘Move him on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player update

The future of Joao Carvalho at Nottingham Forest looks uncertain once again, as per the latest report by Paul Taylor of The Athletic.

Forest suffered defeat in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship campaign on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Queens Park Rangers in West London.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair condemned Forest to their first defeat of the season, with the Reds now going winless in their last eight games.

One player who wasn’t there to witness the defeat in West London was Joao Carvalho, who was left out of the matchday squad despite starting against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week.

According to Paul Taylor of The Athletic, Carvalho was part of a small group, including Albert Adomah, who trained away from the first-team squad in the build-up to the game.

Summer signing Luke Freeman, however, started the game against his former club, and looks set for a key role under Sabri Lamouchi as the Reds look to push for promotion this term.

Carvalho is rated highly by many Forest fans, with some feeling as if he hasn’t been given a proper chance to impress under Lamouchi since taking over from Martin O’Neill last summer.

With the playmaker now seemingly out of favour under Lamouchi, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

After one game. Shocking man management.

Sabri lost the plot!! — Matthew Fletcher (@redfletch83) September 14, 2020

Where did he fail? He doesn’t get a chance!! If you can’t see his obvious ability, you’re truly blind. He’s exactly what we’ve been missing, especially in this rigid system. Yates tries really hard though, so he should definitely start 👍 you’ve lost the plot. — JCMedia (@_JCMedia_) September 14, 2020

Carvalho hasn't had a chance with Lamouchi. Lamouchi only wants grafters who work hard while playing 9 at the back, so he can bore the life out of the fans. He's deliberately frozen out the most talented player at the club — Richard Sims (@simsini) September 14, 2020

He has 1 poor game and dropped,Yates has many and makes the starting 11 every game. Cannot for the life of me see what he offers,clearly out of his depth — C (@MedCLJS) September 14, 2020

Every manager has the right to decide on the players that he inherits, but once he has decided, then action should be taken. Carvalho should have been moved on in January or now – each day he stays just devalues him as an asset & is an open lingering wound.#NFFC — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) September 14, 2020

Well he DID fail. £15m and couldn’t put his stamp on the championship. Reality is he had one good game out of four or five and was anonymous in the rest 🤷‍♂️ — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) September 14, 2020

23 appearances last year including starting in the 4:0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, the 3:0 at home to Millwall and the 1:0 win against Wigan where our first shot on target was after he'd been subbed. — Ian Trembirth (@IanTrem) September 14, 2020

Correct. His stats are probably brilliant compared with anyone in playing in this awful system. Freeman won’t find it easy I fear. When he was given a few games he did more than some who are being picked will in their entire career. Contrived narrative. — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 14, 2020

Criminal waste of ability by coaching staff. If this is true then the writing is on the wall, very sad indeed. — Andrew Kendrick (@AndrewKendrick7) September 14, 2020

Time is surely numbered. If he isn't going to play or even train with the first team. Move him on — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 14, 2020