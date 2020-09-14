Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Very sad indeed’, ‘Move him on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player update

Published

1 hour ago

on

The future of Joao Carvalho at Nottingham Forest looks uncertain once again, as per the latest report by Paul Taylor of The Athletic.

Forest suffered defeat in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship campaign on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Queens Park Rangers in West London.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair condemned Forest to their first defeat of the season, with the Reds now going winless in their last eight games.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12

Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa

One player who wasn’t there to witness the defeat in West London was Joao Carvalho, who was left out of the matchday squad despite starting against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week.

According to Paul Taylor of The Athletic, Carvalho was part of a small group, including Albert Adomah, who trained away from the first-team squad in the build-up to the game.

Summer signing Luke Freeman, however, started the game against his former club, and looks set for a key role under Sabri Lamouchi as the Reds look to push for promotion this term.

Carvalho is rated highly by many Forest fans, with some feeling as if he hasn’t been given a proper chance to impress under Lamouchi since taking over from Martin O’Neill last summer.

With the playmaker now seemingly out of favour under Lamouchi, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very sad indeed’, ‘Move him on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: