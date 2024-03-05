Highlights Ipswich Town continues strong form, with McKenna praised for successful coaching since leaving Manchester United.

McKenna's future at the club looks secure, with Crystal Palace speculation cooling down after they chose a different manager.

Ipswich fan pundit believes McKenna could stay longer if top Premier League clubs do not come calling, citing potential fit with Brighton.

Ipswich Town’s fantastic season continued over the weekend as they beat Plymouth Argyle to make it five wins on the spin, as they moved into the top two as well.

Kieran McKenna’s stock continues to rise

Even if the Tractor Boys don’t return to the Premier League this season, it won’t detract from the remarkable job that McKenna has done at Portman Road since he decided to leave his role as a coach at Manchester United.

After guiding Ipswich to promotion from League One, the team have adapted to life in the second tier with ease, as they continue to pick up results whilst playing fast, attractive football.

Therefore, it’s probably no surprise that McKenna has been linked with a move away from Ipswich in recent months.

Perhaps the strongest link was with Crystal Palace, as the Eagles were serious admirers of the 37-year-old, and there was even talk that they could wait until the summer to try and bring him to Selhurst Park.

As it transpires, Palace opted to bring in former Frankfurt chief Oliver Glasner, and he will hope to have a long, successful era with the Londoners.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town future

Obviously, that update was exactly what all Ipswich fans wanted, as it cooled any talk that he could depart.

However, that’s sure to start up again at some point, as his work won’t go unnoticed.

Yet, speaking to FLW, Ipswich fan pundit Henry believes that it will take an offer from a top Premier League club to convince McKenna to leave the Suffolk outfit.

“I am very relieved McKenna will be staying until the end of the season at least. In the summer, we secured him on a long-term contract, and I think it was our best signing of the summer. It will be interesting to see what happens if we don’t go up this season, whether McKenna wants to stick around.

“He’s had another year coaching the players, there will be more investment from the board, they’ll back him again, and you don’t know what options will be available to him. I can’t see many attractive clubs in the Premier League coming in for McKenna, apart from Brighton, maybe, if Roberto De Zerbi does go somewhere else. I do think McKenna would fit their mould.

“I don’t think Palace was a great option for him with their setup. I can’t see many other options. The likes of Forest, who chop and change managers, I can’t see appealing to McKenna.

"Maybe Fulham could work, but it’s not a massive upgrade in terms of where Ipswich are trying to go. West Ham may be without a manager in the summer, but what happens behind the scenes there, I don’t know if McKenna would get on, with how involved he could be at the club.

“If a big team, or Brighton, come after McKenna, I could see him leaving. If they don’t though, I can’t see him leaving for at least another year.”

McKenna’s focus will be on Ipswich as they look to make it back-to-back promotions, with his side currently two points clear of Leeds United with 11 games to go in the Championship.