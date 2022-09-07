“Very quick off the mark and clinical” – Middlesbrough fan pundit identifies youngster at Boro who could become a “star”

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough came close to the play-offs last season although just missed out on the final day of the season.

However, Chris Wilder has been reshaping his team throughout summer, adding to it in the hope that his side can push into the top six this year.

Wilder is happy to have experienced heads in his side whilst also giving chances to younger players in the squad.

Boro had a bit of a slow start to the season although they have finally picked up their first wins of the season in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, should Wilder feel his side needs extra additions, he can no longer turn to the market with the transfer window having shut and may have to look in house so we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt who she sees as the most exciting youngster currently at the club: “Probably most excited about Sonny Finch from our academy set-up.

“He’s a 17-year-old centre forward, very quick off the mark and clinical as well.

“His growth and development has really accelerated over the past 18 months or so, because I remember looking at the U18 team last campaign and he was involved in it but he very quickly moved up to the U23s and he must have been about 16 at this point.

“He’s a part of the England youth set-up and has been involved in a match day squad for Boro this season. Made his competitive debut against Barnsley last month and he seems out of all our very talented crop of young players, to be the one that brings a lot of excitement and an awful lot of potential.

“If Boro can look after him and he can keep improving at the rate he is right now then Boro will have a young star on their hands.”

The Verdict:

The fact that Sonny Finch has been involved in a mach day squad already this season and has made his debut for the first team at just 17-years-old speaks volumes about the amount of potential the youngster has.

This season he already has two goals in two appearances in Premier League 2 showing he has the ability to score goals and he needs to make sure he keeps that form up at youth level showing his talent.

At a young age, there is no need for Boro to rush his progression and bring him in too early. However, Chris Wilder clearly sees him as desiring and should it be the best move for the team, you can see him getting appearances at points this season.

Therefore, if he can make the most of his opportunities then there’s no reason he can’t have a big part to play in the coming years for Boro.