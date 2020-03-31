‘Very proud’, ‘We are going up’ – Many Leeds United fans excited as EFL put focus on key man

The EFL have posted an article detailing the story of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and described him as a role model and a leader, which has excited many fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 24-year-old has been integral for Marcelo Bielsa’s side once again this season – making 35 appearances and helping them climb to the top of the Championship.

A local boy and product of the club’s academy system, Phillips has made 175 appearances for the club but has been transformed since the arrival of Bielsa.

The Argentine coach took charge last summer and shifted the midfield back into a deeper, holding role in front of the back four.

Since then, Phillips has become one of the best midfielders in the division – earning a place in the Championship team of the season last term and helping Leeds go top with nine games left of the current campaign.

Such have been the quality of his performances that the EFL released an article on his story yesterday, which described him as “a leader on the pitch, and a role model off it”.

A leader on the pitch and a role model off it… This is @KalvinPhillips' story.#EFL | @LUFChttps://t.co/R3Fpj8jYsO — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) March 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, that has excited many fans of the Yorkshire club, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Whites supporters here:

I genuinely thought he wasn't good enough at one point. Unbelievable. What a player he's turning out to be 💛💙 — LUFC_Willo 💙💛 (@LSdadbod1980) March 29, 2020

He’s our baby … we are very proud of him ! — Castellon_White (@castellonwhite) March 29, 2020

Kalvin Phillips is an amazing footballer. Looking forward to him playing for Leeds in the PL — Ryan Shaw 💙💛 (@ryanjshaws) March 29, 2020

He’s all Leeds..we are going up ..mot — Football Fruitcake (@FootballFruitc1) March 29, 2020

He’s one of our own https://t.co/f29N8PUsea — Andy lowe (@andylowe63) March 29, 2020

When I grow up, I wanna be @Kalvinphillips https://t.co/RALEpwQxqb — The Beard (@Gary_Rozanski) March 29, 2020