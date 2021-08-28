‘Very promising news’, ‘Guessing he’s on about Dike’ – Many West Brom fans react to Valerien Ismael’s transfer update

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has said that he still wants to sign a new striker but is prepared to wait until January to get the right player, which has drawn a positive response from many Baggies fans.

Jordan Hugill became Albion’s fifth summer signing earlier this week, signing on loan from Norwich City, and looks to be the traditional number nine that Ismael’s squad seemed to be lacking.

Even so, it seems the Baggies boss is not done yet and wants to add another striker to his arsenal.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Tom Ross, Ismael revealed he is still searching for a new striker but is willing to wait until January to ensure he can find the right player.

Daryl Dike, who starred on loan under the French coach at Barnsley last term, is among the players to have been linked with a move to the Hawthorns.

Albion have made an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign and are only behind league leaders Fulham in the table on goal difference.

They’re the top scorers in the division but it seems Ismael isn’t satisfied and his stance is one that has impressed the Baggies faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Like I’ve been saying these past few weeks. We are all in for Dike. Number one target to lead the line for us. Now backed up by Ismael. We are still waiting…. #wba https://t.co/NKemSYNZwW — West Brom Xtra (@WestBromXtra) August 27, 2021

Makes sense. Vals building a team not chucking one together 👍 #wba https://t.co/UI0HvAj52L — Lee cotterill (@poppacotty) August 27, 2021

Reckon Dike is no.1 target and probably don't want to compensate with a lesser player. Imagine his availability will be much easier in January when MLS season has finished too #WBA https://t.co/UulXQBbmkH — Alan (@AlanWBA123) August 27, 2021

Hugill a potential stop gap signing as VI wants to wait until January to get his top target? #WBA 🤔 https://t.co/e9Lh76otY8 — WBA Thoughts (@WBA_Thoughts) August 27, 2021

I'm guessing he's on about Dike, right one? Would make sense #wba https://t.co/g216ptQDig — R. Smith (@Albionwestand) August 27, 2021

I did think this would happen… Val wants Daryl Dike. US transfer window is shut already so Orlando unwilling to let him go when they can’t get a replacement. Therefore January transfer window may be a lot more likely to get that deal over the line. #wba https://t.co/cQ3lYW9egB — hannah 🏳️‍🌈 she/her (@Hannanar) August 27, 2021