‘Very positive’ – Veljko Paunovic makes transfer admission over Reading player

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has admitted to Berkshire Live that he feels positive over the club’s chances of keeping Andy Carroll at the club this month.

The striker is set to see his current short term contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expire in just over a week’s time and there is now a very real risk that he could depart for a club elsewhere.

Reading have made an offer to the former Newcastle United and Liverpool man and are not waiting patiently to hear as to what the 33-year=old’s plans are moving forwards.

Now Royals boss Paunovic has offered his thoughts on the situation, as he stated the following recently about Carroll:

“We did make our best possible offer and approach so we are now waiting for a response.

“Definitely, we were on time with our deadline and we are expecting the best possible outcome.

“He is happy here. We have a good rapport, I’m very happy with him and I hope we find a way of continuing to work together.

“I am very positive.”

Carroll has scored once in six appearances for the Berkshire club and has so far proved to be a popular addition amongst the club’s supporters.

The frontman previously signed a two month contract with the Royals upon joining them back in November of last year following a period of being a free agent.

The Verdict

Keeping hold of Carroll is clearly one of the highest things on Reading’s list of priorities this month and it will be interesting to see if he remains committed to the cause.

Thew Royals gave him a chance when no one else would and he has so far proved that he still has what it takes to make an impact.

His physicality, goal scoring threat and all round experience make him a very shrewd addition and it appears he could well stay put.

However if another offer comes in that is worth more to him financially, it wouldn’t be a shock if he moved on.