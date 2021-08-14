‘Very poor’, ‘A liability’ – This Derby County man comes in for criticism after Peterborough defeat

Derby County conceded two stoppage time goals as they were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s side had taken the lead in the 77th minute after a strike from youngster Jack Stretton but poor defending would cost the Rams and condemn them to defeat.

Whilst there were several to blame for the equaliser, winger Kamil Jozwiak, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, didn’t cover himself in glory.

The Polish international switched off on a second ball from a set-piece, allowing Joe Ward to get in front of him and square to Harrison Burrows who had the easiest of tasks to tap home.

There was a lot of excitement around Jozwiak when he joined from Lech Poznan last year but it’s fair to say he’s not the most popular figure with the fans right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Jozwiak is a liability — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) August 14, 2021

I don’t care if we have to play 10 men. Sell jozwiak whatever the offer is. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) August 14, 2021

Someone needs to wake Jozwiak up #dcfcfans — Paul Mottershead 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚫⚪ Dcfc 🐏 (@PaulMotto) August 14, 2021

why is jozwiak so good for Poland yet so below average for us — charlie (@charliesmith_dc) August 14, 2021

When will people stop defending Jozwiak? He’s poor! Very poor! — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) August 14, 2021

Shouldnt have took ravel off, shouldn't have put jozwiak on, knew this was gonna happen! Announce relegation 😂😂😂 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Soph🖤🐏 (@Sophiedcfc92) August 14, 2021

KAMIL JOZWIAK Is a footballer. Kamil Jozwiak GETS PAID TO PLAY FOOTBALL. — Mr T (@79Jeeeez) August 14, 2021