Derby County

‘Very poor’, ‘A liability’ – This Derby County man comes in for criticism after Peterborough defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County conceded two stoppage time goals as they were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s side had taken the lead in the 77th minute after a strike from youngster Jack Stretton but poor defending would cost the Rams and condemn them to defeat.

Whilst there were several to blame for the equaliser, winger Kamil Jozwiak, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, didn’t cover himself in glory.

The Polish international switched off on a second ball from a set-piece, allowing Joe Ward to get in front of him and square to Harrison Burrows who had the easiest of tasks to tap home.

There was a lot of excitement around Jozwiak when he joined from Lech Poznan last year but it’s fair to say he’s not the most popular figure with the fans right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


