Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Very pleased with this’ – Many Sunderland fans react to encouraging club update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland return to League One action when they travel to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men haven’t been able to fulfil their previous four league matches following a host of positive COVID-19 tests saw their games against Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Hull and Accrington Stanley all postponed.

However, the Black Cats squad returned to the grass on Thursday morning after their training base was closed due to a high number of cases in recent weeks.

And whilst Johnson’s team are now preparing for the trip to Sixfields in their opening League One fixture of 2021 – the Sunderland boss was able to welcome back defender Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume to the training pitch after both missed the entire festive period.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20

Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? 

O’Nien hasn’t features since early December after suffering a shoulder problem against Burton, although the right-back only ended up missing four matches in all competitions, whilst Hume sustained a hamstring in Johnson’s first game in charge against Wigan four days later.

It remains unclear whether either will be fit enough to be involved against Northampton this coming weekend, but it’s a major boost for Sunderland heading into the New Year.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted to the news of their respective returns:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very pleased with this’ – Many Sunderland fans react to encouraging club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: