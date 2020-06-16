Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Very pleased if we got him’ – Many West Brom fans react to links with £10m West Ham target

Published

8 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly tracking Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, who was valued at £10 million in January, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans. 

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Latics this term and is understood to have been close to joining Serie A giants AC Milan in a £10 million deal in January.

An issue in the medical saw that move collapse but having been given the all-clear to return to training, it appears as if the left-back could be on the move this summer.

According to the Express and Star, Robinson is continuing to draw interest, with West Brom considering a move if they’re promoted to the Premier League this term.

The report claims the Baggies could face some competition for the American’s signature, with West Ham United also keen.

With Nathan Ferguson set to leave the club in the summer, it appears likely that West Brom will look to add a new left-back in the upcoming window.

It is understood that Slaven Bilic and director of football Luke Dowling have identified targets, depending on which division they’re competing in next term.

The Baggies are second in the Championship as things stand and will be one of the frontrunners for automatic promotion when the season gets back underway on the weekend.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

West Brom’s interest in Robinson has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Midlands club, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very pleased if we got him’ – Many West Brom fans react to links with £10m West Ham target

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: