‘Very pleased if we got him’ – Many West Brom fans react to links with £10m West Ham target

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly tracking Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, who was valued at £10 million in January, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Latics this term and is understood to have been close to joining Serie A giants AC Milan in a £10 million deal in January.

An issue in the medical saw that move collapse but having been given the all-clear to return to training, it appears as if the left-back could be on the move this summer.

According to the Express and Star, Robinson is continuing to draw interest, with West Brom considering a move if they’re promoted to the Premier League this term.

The report claims the Baggies could face some competition for the American’s signature, with West Ham United also keen.

With Nathan Ferguson set to leave the club in the summer, it appears likely that West Brom will look to add a new left-back in the upcoming window.

It is understood that Slaven Bilic and director of football Luke Dowling have identified targets, depending on which division they’re competing in next term.

The Baggies are second in the Championship as things stand and will be one of the frontrunners for automatic promotion when the season gets back underway on the weekend.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

West Brom’s interest in Robinson has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Midlands club, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Nearly went to AC Milan so has to be half decent surely — Mellors (@mellorswba) June 16, 2020

Full back is such a crucial position nowadays so we certainly should be looking to strengthen there, especially at LB where we aren’t strong currently. £10m is a lot, but not too much for the right player – especially one with potential greater resale value. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) June 16, 2020

I’d be very pleased if we got him but it’s also a lot of money for a leftback, even if the price does go down due to coronavirus — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) June 16, 2020

this calls for

MAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/pplSOe3jdJ — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) June 16, 2020

I think we definitely do need a new left back. Gibbs is injured prone and if we do get promotion I don’t think Townsend is good enough to step up. — Worley (@worley71) June 16, 2020

Don’t need a LB though — Baggies Tom (MR T) (@TOMWBAFC1) June 16, 2020

I doubt we’d be paying £10m for him. — Dick Laurent (@DickLaurent96) June 16, 2020

*kisses fist and pumps badge* Robbo! Robbo! Robbo! https://t.co/eCPaPUErtY — Aubrey Milkshake (@AubreyMilkshake) June 16, 2020