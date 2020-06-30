‘Very odd’, ‘No problem with that’ – A mixed Luton Town reaction greets emerging team news from Elland Road

Luton Town are looking to spring a surprise in the Sky Bet Championship this evening as they head to West Yorkshire to take on Leeds United.

Nathan Jones’ side are battling for their lives in the Championship run-in, but have given themselves a fighting chance by picking up four points since the season resumed.

Saturday saw Luton win 1-0 at Swansea City, with Jones’ striker James Collins securing him a first three points since to was reappointed at Kenilworth Road.

Yet, on the back of that victory, the head-coach has opted to make a selection of changes.

📄 The Hatters' line-up to take on Leeds United at Elland Road tonight 👇#COYH pic.twitter.com/0UZWC5kTlW — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) June 30, 2020

Simon Sluga continues in goal, with Matty Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts all retaining their place in the side.

James Bree is drafted into the XI, as is Ryan Tunnicliffe. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Glen Rea retain their place in the side.

Collins drops out of the side and is replaced by Danny Hylton, whilst there is also a start for Callum McManaman.

Last weekend’s goalscorer is amongst the substitutes, as are Izzy Brown, Harry Cornick and Elliott Lee.

Here we take a look at the Luton reaction to the team news…

5 at the back smh 😞 — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) June 30, 2020

Saving our players for games we have a much better chance at winning. I have no problem with that — John Davidson (@AnonymousLTFC) June 30, 2020

Very very odd 😂 — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) June 30, 2020

Games coming thick and fast with much more important ones coming up, smart to use the squad — Owen (@Owenltfc_) June 30, 2020

not impressed — Sir Johnny Aggro 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇴 (@lutonloyal) June 30, 2020

Dropped Collins and Cornick 🤔 — Luton town fccccc (@oltfc123) June 30, 2020

Happy he’s rotated but he said this isn’t a free hit game, the team says different. — Rob Moss (@robmoss1989) June 30, 2020