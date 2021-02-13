‘Very nice’, ‘Sounds good to me’ – These Norwich fans react as team news for Stoke match is confirmed

Norwich City will be targeting a crucial return to form on Saturday afternoon, as they host Stoke City at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have failed to win or score in any of their last four games in all competitions, and were knocked off top spot in the Championship table in midweek after Brentford’s win over Reading, meaning the pressure is starting to build slightly on Daniel Farke’s side.

Stoke meanwhile, are winless in their last ten games in all competitions, and although they are still ninth in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs, this could still be seen as an opportunity for Norwich.

Perhaps with that in mind, Farke has named a side that shows three changes from the one that lost 2-0 at Swansea last time out, as Emi Buendia returns from suspension, and Dimitris Giannoulis and Mario Vrancic come back into the side, with Jakob Sorensen, Lukas Rupp dropping to the bench, while Przemyslaw Placheta misses out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

