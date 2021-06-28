Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very nice’, ‘Looks quality’ – Many Bolton fans react as club set to secure loan agreement for 20-year-old

Bolton Wanderers have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of their return to League One – and it looks like there’s going to be a bit of added flair on the flanks next season.

Ian Evatt secured permanent returns for last season’s loanees Declan John and Oladapo Afolayan from Swansea and West Ham respectively, whilst also adding Will Aimson, George Johnston, Joel Dixon, Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko to his squad as well.

Seven players in is a lot for this time of the year and it’s set to be eight when the Trotters confirm the addition of Xavier Amaechi from Hamburg.

The 20-year-old forward swapped Arsenal for the German side in 2019 but he’s struggled to break into Hamburg’s senior squad, spending time on loan at their divisional rivals Karlsruhe last season but only played seven times without scoring.

Amaechi now looks set for a return to England, with Arsenal reporter Charles Watts confirming that a loan deal is ‘done’ for the youngster, despite earlier reports indicating that Amaechi would be arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium on a trial basis.

Despite failing to impress in Germany, the third tier of English football is a bit of a step down in quality and Amaechi will be looking to shine at Bolton – fans are excited about a former Arsenal prospect arriving at the club and have been reacting on social media.


Article title: 'Very nice', 'Looks quality' – Many Bolton fans react as club set to secure loan agreement for 20-year-old

