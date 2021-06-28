‘Very nice’, ‘Looks quality’ – Many Bolton fans react as club set to secure loan agreement for 20-year-old

Bolton Wanderers have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of their return to League One – and it looks like there’s going to be a bit of added flair on the flanks next season.

Ian Evatt secured permanent returns for last season’s loanees Declan John and Oladapo Afolayan from Swansea and West Ham respectively, whilst also adding Will Aimson, George Johnston, Joel Dixon, Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko to his squad as well.

Seven players in is a lot for this time of the year and it’s set to be eight when the Trotters confirm the addition of Xavier Amaechi from Hamburg.

The 20-year-old forward swapped Arsenal for the German side in 2019 but he’s struggled to break into Hamburg’s senior squad, spending time on loan at their divisional rivals Karlsruhe last season but only played seven times without scoring.

Amaechi now looks set for a return to England, with Arsenal reporter Charles Watts confirming that a loan deal is ‘done’ for the youngster, despite earlier reports indicating that Amaechi would be arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium on a trial basis.

Despite failing to impress in Germany, the third tier of English football is a bit of a step down in quality and Amaechi will be looking to shine at Bolton – fans are excited about a former Arsenal prospect arriving at the club and have been reacting on social media.

An unknown quantity but with a good youth level pedigree.

This would fill the winger vacancy, leaving just the proven striker position needing to be resolved. Possibly another left back but the main challenge now is to offload six or seven players who won't feature. — Steven Battersby (@SBBWFC) June 28, 2021

Not really seen him play for Hamburg this year but should be quality for us this season! Nur der hsv — Adam Hughes (@Hughes6Adam) June 28, 2021

Looks quality 👍, ie bringing in some talent in from the prem is stand out for me. — Johnathan Lancaster (@jj74bwfc) June 28, 2021

That would be a good signing cost 2.25 million to hamburg — Jonathan kay (@Bigjohnny58) June 28, 2021

another great signing if it happens – doing things the right way — Alan Peplow (@ALTHEWANDERER) June 28, 2021

Bolton doing bits 👌🏼😍 yes boys https://t.co/1iHj14DSLV — Tom Lordy 🔱 (@TomLordy1991) June 28, 2021