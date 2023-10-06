Highlights Portsmouth is currently at the top of the League One table with an impressive unbeaten run of 22 games.

Pompey have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season, and they currently sit top of the table after picking up 25 points from their first 11 league games.

John Mousinho's side extended their unbeaten run to an incredible 22 games with a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, with Colby Bishop's equaliser and Conor Shaughnessy's 98th-minute winner turning the game around after Josh Scowen had given the Chairboys the lead.

Portsmouth are the only side yet to taste defeat in the third tier this campaign, and they are five points clear of third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Mousinho was delighted with his side's latest victory, and praised his players for the character they displayed in coming from behind.

"It feels amazing after seeing the whole stadium erupt like that and I’m really pleased for the fans and the lads," Mousinho told the club's official website.

"I’m not going to lie – I enjoyed that one. It was a difficult game and we played well, so I’d have been pleased with the performance even without the late goal.

"We stood up to the physical test well and Wycombe are a side who are good at what they do. It’s difficult when you fall behind against them.

"They sat in and made it tough to that, but we went about our business and tried to get the ball down and out wide.

"We stuck at it and some of the youngsters out there who played more than 90 minutes were absolutely superb.

"We don’t want to keep having to come from behind, but when it does happen now, there’s a calmness on the pitch and in the stands.

"That’s because we know we’ll have chances to get back in the game and if it doesn’t happen, it won’t be for a lack of trying or creativity."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer commended Portsmouth on their start to the season, and believes they will achieve promotion if they can maintain their current level of form and strengthen in January.

"Portsmouth were fancied at the start of the season and so far they are living up to expectations," Palmer said.

"Seven wins, four draws and no defeats is an impressive start to the season.

"Portsmouth are very much on course for promotion this season.

"If they can keep this fine run of form going and add to the squad in January, I think there will be a lot of jubilant Pompey fans come May."

Will Portsmouth win promotion from League One this season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Portsmouth will be promoted this campaign.

Mousinho has done an excellent job since being handed his first managerial role at Fratton Park in January, and he is establishing a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL.

It was a strong summer of business from Pompey, and with the likes of Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi up front, they certainly possess a significant threat.

There will be plenty of sides who will challenge Portsmouth at the top of the table this season, including Bolton, Oxford United, Derby County, Barnsley, Peterborough United and Blackpool, but Mousinho's men look to be the front-runners for promotion at this point.