“Very much interested in this position” – Journalist provides update on Charlton Athletic’s managerial pursuit of 43-year-old

Dean Holden is the current favourite for the vacant Charlton Athletic managerial role as the search for Ben Garner’s successor goes on.

The Addicks currently sit 18th in the third-tier standings and are a mere four points above the relegation places, however, they are just seven points off Peterborough United in sixth.

Holden has gained good experience as an assistant manager in various roles, whilst he has also had brief stints in the hot seat at Oldham Athletic and Bristol City.

Sharing his thoughts on the 43-year-old as a potential Garner successor, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “Yeah, Dean Holden is the current favourite for this job. I believe that Holden is very much interested in this position as well.

“He’s ready to go on and become a manager in his own right. He’s been more recognised as being an assistant manager over the years, working with the likes of Lee Johnson and Michael O’Neill.

“But a very highly regarded young coach and I think that’s the key thing. He’s very good on the training pitch and he’s good at developing young players.

“That’s maybe where he fits the criteria for Charlton, who have had a great proven track record with producing good quality from the academy, and maybe Dean Holden coming in could also improve that and help bring more youth players into the first team.”

The verdict

Holden is deserving of an opportunity in the hot seat again after a couple of brief stints, with there still being scope for this season to be a good one at The Valley.

The division remains compact enough to suggest that a top-six push is within the realms of possibility with a large chunk of the season left to play.

As O’Rourke alludes to, Holden has played a big role in the development of several young players who have thrived in the Championship and beyond.

Hearing that Charlton is an attractive option for Holden too, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few days or so.