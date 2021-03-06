‘Very much in the Brendan Rodgers mould’ – Should Celtic pursue top-six Championship boss? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Athletic have highlighted Swansea City boss Steve Cooper as someone that Celtic should consider in their new manager hunt.

Neil Lennon resigned as manager of the Scottish club in February and his permanent successor is yet to be appointed.

A report from The Athletic has suggested that Cooper, who has had the Swans battling for Premier League promotion since joining in 2019, would fit the profile.

But would that be a good move? And should Swansea fans be worried?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

Jacob Potter

I would be slightly worried if I were them.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Cooper would have been a good enough appointment for Swansea City when he first took charge, but he’s certainly proven me wrong.

I like his possession-based style of football, and I think he’s got a strong chance of guiding the Swans to promotion back into the Premier League this term.

If they fail to win promotion this season, then I would be even more concerned if I was a Swansea City supporter, as you would imagine that the prospect of playing European football could tempt any manager.

Celtic are a team that need a manager in there for the long-term, and I think Cooper would be the right fit for the Scottish giants this summer.

Ben Wignall

Cooper is very much in the Brendan Rodgers mould – he coached youth teams as an up-and-comer and then went into the EFL to manage – so you can see why he would be seen as a good fit at the Hoops.

Rodgers had a lot of success north of the border but they didn’t have a serious challenge from Rangers back then, but now the gap seems to have closed between the two Glasgow giants and any manager that goes in there has a tough rebuilding job.

I almost see it as a poisoned chalice – there’s clearly a lot of talented players in their squad but a few of them don’t seem to want to be there and that’s an issue for any manager walking through the door.

I don’t think Swansea fans should be too worried yet though. Cooper will want to achieve promotion to the Premier League with them, but if that doesn’t happen this season and clubs circle in the summer, then it could prove hard to keep him around.

Toby Wilding

I can understand why Cooper might be seen as a good appointment for Celtic to make.

Cooper has done a fantastic in getting Swansea to where they are at this moment in time in the Championship promotion race, and that ability to take a somewhat unfancied side to where they are now could be ideal for Celtic after their disaster of a 2020/21 campaign.

Indeed, when you consider how well Swansea have done under Cooper, you imagine any links with another club will worry fans of the Welsh club since they are obviously not going to want to lose his significant influence on this side.

However, when you look at where he has got them to now, I can’t see Cooper walking away from the Liberty Stadium when he got the club so close to the Premier League, a challenge he will surely want to see through to the end, and if they do succeed with that, he will no doubt want to prove himself in the top-flight of English football, meaning I wouldn’t be too worried at this moment in time if I was a Swansea fan.