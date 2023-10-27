Highlights Wrexham and Notts County, both recently promoted, renew their rivalry this weekend as they vie for back-to-back promotions to League One.

There are just three points separating the two teams, with Stockport County leading the league by two points.

Carlton Palmer believes a draw is the most likely outcome, but gives Notts County the nod due to home advantage.

Wrexham and Notts County renew their recent rivalry this weekend when they face each other on Saturday.

The pair both earned promotion from the National League last season in a hard-fought battle that saw both teams earn a historic points tally.

Both clubs are now vying for back-to-back promotions as they set their sights on a return to League One.

They sit third and second in the table going into their meeting at Notts County this weekend.

There are just three points separating them, with league leaders Stockport County two points ahead of the Magpies.

Who are the favourites for Notts County vs Wrexham?

Carlton Palmer believes that it is genuinely quite difficult to separate the two teams, suggesting a draw is the likeliest outcome this weekend.

However, he has given Notts County the nod if there is to be a winner, citing home advantage as a potentially decisive factor.

“Newly promoted Notts County and Wrexham renew their rivalry this weekend,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They sit second and third in League Two respectively, with only three points separating them, both in automatic promotion positions.

“Both are on course to achieve back-to-back promotions.

“Notts County have won their last two games, but have been beaten twice in their last six games.

“Wrexham are on the charge, with three wins in their last four games.

“In terms of stats, there’s very little to choose between them.

“So I’m not sitting on the fence, I think a draw is definitely a good bet, with any side to win it, for me, Notts County just.

“And probably I would’ve favoured whichever team would’ve been playing at home.”

Wrexham won the National League title by four points last season, earning an incredibly impressive tally of 111.

This meant Notts County were consigned to a play-off place despite earning 107 points in their own right.

The gap to third place Chesterfield was 23 points, but the Magpies struggled their way to a play-off triumph.

Wrexham AFC's best ever managers (Ranked)

Both clubs have continued to impress even as they’ve jumped up a division in the football pyramid.

They have both shown the ambition to fight for promotion again this campaign, with Wrexham gaining a lot of attention due to their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Notts County’s rise has been impressive too, with the club enduring a difficult previous decade prior to their rise back to a League Two promotion battle.

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday.

Can Wrexham and Notts County achieve promotion again this season?

The likes of Mansfield Town, Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley are all right behind Wrexham and Notts County in the table, so there are no guarantees yet that promotion is a certainty.

Both sides will need to win this weekend to help maintain the gap to that chasing pack.

They are both in the automatic promotion places right now, but competition will be fierce for a top three finish.

Saturday’s game could be indicative of which of these two teams is most likely to earn promotion to League One this season, but a draw does seem the likeliest outcome.