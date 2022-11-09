“Very little sense” – Everton plot transfer move for QPR man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are considering a January move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report claims that the Toffees and Bournemouth are two Premier League clubs competing for the 27-year-old’s services, whilst Monaco and Lille are providing Ligue 1 competition.

The Senegalese goalkeeper, who has managed to find the back of the net this season, has managed five clean sheets in 20 league games, conceding 22 goals in that time.

Looking at his full QPR record, Dieng has managed 26 clean sheets in 94 appearances, making his league debut for the London club in September 2020.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Dieng amidst Everton’s interest in the QPR shot-stopper…

Billy Mulley

The 27-year-old has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers the division has seen in recent times and deserves to see his name being associated with England’s top-flight.

A brilliant spot-stopper, someone who reads the game well and acts accordingly, and comfortable with the ball at his feet, he ticks the vast majority of boxes that there are to tick for a modern-day goalkeeper.

He is someone that would push Jordan Pickford for a starting spot too but there are also questions about his Everton future.

QPR will be pushing for promotion themselves this year, which will add a layer of complication for any clubs trying too trick a deal for him, because the R’s goalkeeper may want to see out this project.

Transfer interest from the Premier League is always flattering, with this certainly being an exciting situation to keep an eye out for.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst I rate Seny Dieng, I don’t really get this transfer link to be honest.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in between the sticks at the moment and to be honest, I don’t see much of a need to change that right now.

Yes, he comes in for criticism from time to time, but he generally does a good job for the Toffees and with the World Cup coming up, his stick is likely to rise as it always seems to surrounding an international tournament.

Dieng therefore, if he went to Everton, would not be the number one in my opinion and for the 27-year-old, it would therefore be a move that made very little sense.

Instead, Dieng should either remain at QPR or hold out for a move to a club in a top flight where he is the firm number one choice.

Marcus Ally

It feels unlikely that Dieng would ever displace a fully fit Jordan Pickford in the Everton first team, and the England international is a way off earning a move to a more competitive Premier League club.

However, Dieng would be a huge upgrade on Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan and Eldin Jakupovic in offering cover for the goalkeeper position at Goodison Park.

The latter trio may all leave the Toffees this summer, coming towards the end of their careers with their best years behind them, and therefore there is scope to bring in someone to push Pickford between the sticks.

Dieng would be a smart pick-up to achieve that and if Rangers do not win promotion to the Premier League this season, then the Senegalese glovesman may opt for an exit.

That said, I cannot see the R’s letting him go in January if they can stay in touch with the promotion mix.