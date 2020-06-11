‘Very intriguing’ – West Ham plot Nottingham Forest transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Matty Cash this summer as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad.

The Mirror (10th June, page 47) claims that West Ham are interested in signing the homegrown pair, who have both been key players in Forest’s promotion push this season.

Cash was converted into a full-back in pre-season following an injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and has come up leaps and bounds since moving into his new position, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

The flying full-back has attracted interest from AC Milan this term, and did in fact attract interest from West Ham back in January as the London club look to reignite interest.

Worrall, meanwhile, has also been a key player for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi. The 23-year-old has been an ever-present in the league, producing a series of solid performances since returning from a loan spell at Rangers.

Both Cash and Worrall have signed long-term deals this season, but with West Ham interested, it remains to be seen what happens.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential transfer deal…

Jacob Potter

This will be worrying for Forest.

Cash and Worrall have both been crucial for Sabri Lamouch’s side this season as they challenge for promotion into the top-flight.

If the Reds aren’t to win promotion though, then I have my doubts as to whether they’ll be able to keep hold of the pair.

Cash in particular has impressed me this season, and he’s already shown that he’s a class apart in the Championship, and can be a threat at both ends of the pitch.

Both players would be more than a good enough fit for West Ham, and it’ll be interesting to see if they stick around at the City Ground in the summer.

George Dagless

Very intriguing.

The Cash one I absolutely get because he has been absolutely superb this season and perhaps the best full-back in the league this season in all fairness.

Worrall, meanwhile, is perhaps a more difficult one to judge, only because he’s not stood out as much as Cash – though that is perhaps an unfair stick with which to beat him.

I’ve been impressed with Worrall this year with the way he has grown and Michael Dawson has clearly helped a great deal on, and more importantly, off the pitch and in training.

Could he make the step up? I think he’s got the character to do so and I also think Cash would be a hit so why not?

Alfie Burns

I’m all for getting your targets in place ahead of the summer, but West Ham need to bare in mind that they could well swap places with Forest in the Championship next season.

The Hammers are far from out of the woods in terms of relegation and whilst Cash and Worrall would be excellent additions, they aren’t going to move to the club if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Both have been outstanding in the Championship this season and put Forest into top-six contention. For me, Cash will certainly be playing Premier League football next season, with or without Forest.

We all know that he, and probably Worrall, would be great additions for West Ham, but they simply can’t look that far ahead with so much on the line.

George Harbey

I can’t see this transfer deal materialising to be honest.

Whilst Cash and Worrall both have real potential and massive futures ahead of them, it would take a hell of a lot for the pair to leave Forest having recently signed long-term deals, and they love the city and the club too.

West Ham are undoubtedly a big club, but if Forest go up this season, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a step up for the pair as they have struggled towards the bottom of the league in recent seasons.

I think they will stay at Forest for another year, at the very least.