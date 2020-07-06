‘Very intriguing’ – West Brom weighing up move for free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The experienced midfielder is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March, with Albion believed to be among the clubs interested.

Mikel spent the second-half of last season at Middlesbrough, making 19 appearances as Boro narrowly missed out on a play-off spot under Tony Pulis.

The Nigerian has a wealth of experience under his belt and could prove to be an influential figure for the Baggies, as Slaven Bilic’s side gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing…

George Dagless

Very intriguing.

Mikel has got plenty to offer and is available so I think that it could well be an exciting move for West Brom, though it’s obviously not a guarantee.

He is getting on in age and Albion might want to think about that but, at the same time, he’s got fine experience of Premier League football.

Albion have a good balance of experience and young players and with Chris Brunt leaving, perhaps there is room for an older head to come into the squad.

Mikel is a winner and knows English football well so providing wages aren’t an issue it is worth a look.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business.

Mikel has a considerable amount of experience of playing in English football, most notably in his time with Chelsea.

But he does have experience of playing in the Championship with Middlesbrough in his last spell in England, and he could be a useful addition to the West Brom team in the future.

Slaven Bilic will know that he needs to sign players with Premier League experience heading into the summer transfer window, otherwise they’ll struggle to stay afloat.

Mikel fits this description perfectly, and I thoroughly believe that he would make a positive impact on and off the pitch for the Baggies next season.

George Harbey

I think this could be a really shrewd addition for experience more than anything.

Mikel still has a bit to offer despite being 33 years of age, and you saw the impact he made when he joined Middlesbrough last season – he is still a very good player.

Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore have forged a really solid pairing in defensive midfield this term and you’d expect them to be first-choice midfielders next term, but there’s no harm in bringing in Mikel as cover.

He knows what it takes to be successful at that level, and his experience could be key for Bilic’s side as they look to cement their place in the top-flight, should they get there of course.