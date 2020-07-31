‘Very intriguing’ – Phil Hay reveals international Leeds United have considered move for: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United have ‘cast an eye’ over versatile Roma man Alessandro Florenzi, with the view of luring him to England and the Premier League.

Leeds are on the lookout for new signings and seem set on targeting the domestic market.

However, in Hay’s latest piece for The Athletic, he’s confirmed that Florenzi – a full Italian international – is someone the club have looked at.

He’s capable of playing in midfield or at full-back, with his versatility clearly standing out for Marcelo Bielsa.

Our writers discuss whether he’d be a good signing for Leeds, should they further their interest…

George Harbey

I think that signing a player of Florenzi’s pedigree and experience would be an unreal coup for Leeds United this summer, especially given that big clubs from his native country are said to be interested in the player.

He’s a right-back by trade but can also play more further forward if needs be, meaning that he could be an excellent addition for Bielsa if he wishes to go with his 3-3-1-3 formation again next term, and his energy and tenacity would help him fit right into the team.

I do feel, though, that it would be harsh to drop Luke Ayling next season after becoming a solid player under Bielsa over the past couple of seasons, and I have a feeling that he will be a regular for Leeds in the Premier League, along with the likes of Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford – players who Bielsa has shown unwavering faith in since arriving at Elland Road.

There is no doubt that Leeds’ squad needs strengthening, though, as they currently lack real quality in depth at the moment, and bringing in a player like Florenzi, who has played at the highest level for both club and country, would signal a big statement of intent from the Whites.

Jacob Potter

What a statement of intent this would be by Leeds.

Florenzi has been brilliant with Roma over the years, and has been capped on a regular basis for the Italian national side.

He’s a player that is more than capable of playing in the Premier League in the future, and it’ll be interesting to see if any other teams are interested in signing him now that Leeds have expressed their intent to land his signature.

I’ll be honest in saying that I’m not quite sure whether Luke Ayling is ready to play regularly in the Premier League at the moment and make the same impact he did in the Championship.

Therefore, it makes sense for Leeds to look to sign a right-back in the summer transfer window, and Florenzi would certainly be an upgrade on Marcelo Bielsa’s current options in that position.

George Dagless

Very intriguing.

He’s a versatile, energetic player that has played at the top level so you can see why he ticks several boxes for Bielsa.

He can play in midfield or at full-back and brings plenty of industry and quality to these roles.

Where Bielsa would want him to play primarily remains to be seen but he does seem like the sort of player that would be a leading star under the Argentine’s guidance, and someone with the sort of experience Leeds need to get to the next level.